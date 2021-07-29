State Record Swordfish Confirmed; Angler Calls It ‘The Fish Of A Lifetime’ OCEAN CITY -- The first Maryland state record swordfish is now officially on the books after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) late this week confirmed the 301-pounder caught during the Huk Big Fish Classic in Ocean City last weekend. As its name implies, the Big Fish Classic held last week at the historic Talbot… Read More »

City Council Supports Expanded OC BikeFest Concept OCEAN CITY -- OC BikeFest will be extended this fall, but it won't be the two-week event tentatively proposed in the fall. The Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) for OC BikeFest, slated for Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 19 with the event festival at the…

Resort Council Debates Best Uses For Room Tax Revenue; Ordinance Change Seeks More Flexibility With Revenue OCEAN CITY -- A seemingly innocuous proposed room tax ordinance change led to a much larger debate at City Hall this week about how much should be reinvested in tourism marketing and special events. During Tuesday's work session, a proposed ordinance amendment updating some the language in the town's existing room tax ordinance was introduced…