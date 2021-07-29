Park Place Jewelers presented $20,000 in donations this week to four local charities – Atlantic General Hospital (AGH), Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, the Rebecca and Leighton Moore Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit and the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF). Each charity was presented a $5,000 donation, representing a portion of Park Place Jewelers’ sales during the month of May, which marked the 25th anniversary for the business. Park Place Jewelers has two locations – one on the Boardwalk at 2nd Street in Ocean City and in West Ocean City at the Park Place Plaza. On Tuesday, representatives from three of the four chosen charities were on hand to receive donations from Park Place Jewelers owners Todd, Jill and Sophia Ferrante. A check presentation to the Rebecca and Leighton Moore Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit will take place at a future date.

Above left, pictured, from left, are Sophia, Todd and Jill Ferrante, AGH President/CEO Michael Franklin, AGH Foundation Chair Steve Green, AGH Vice President of Public Relations Toni Keiser and AGH Development Officer Caroline Phillips.

Above right, pictured from left, are Jill, Todd and Sophia Ferrante with WCEF Manager of Operations and Community Relations Olivia Momme, WCEF Board Chairman Raymond Thompson and WCEF Board member Lou Taylor, superintendent of schools for Worcester County.

Below right, accepting a $5,000 donation from the Ferrantes on behalf of the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation was Program Coordinator Wayne Littleton.

Submitted Photos