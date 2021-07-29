Sheila Brex

BERLIN — Sheila Brex, 96, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital, in Berlin, surrounded by her loving family.

Sheila was born in Chester, England and she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hurst of Chester, England.

Mrs. Brex, along with her late husband, Captain Edward Oscar Brex owned the Mast restaurant and motel, as well as a successful fishing and cruising business aboard the Taurus headboat. Alongside of being a business owner, Mrs. Brex was a weather girl for WBOC-TV. She served her home country in the Royal Navy during World War II, where she there met her husband, Mr. Brex. She was a very active member in the Ocean City, Catholic church community.

Mrs. Brex is survived by her two daughters, Vanessa M. Hensley (Brex) of Berlin and Alicia M. Morrow (Brex) of Virginia Beach, Va. She was a proud grandmother to granddaughters Lisa Glenn (Miller) of Sinking Spring, Pa., Jessica Stewart (Morrow) of Virginia Beach, Va. and grandsons Matthew Morrow and Andrew Morrow of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-granddaughters Allison Glenn, Emily Glenn, Skylar Stewart; and great-grandson Owen Morrow. Mrs. Brex was one of 13 siblings and is survived by her sister Jean Gardiner and many English relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Savior Catholic Church, Ocean City on Wednesday, July 28. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.

Sally Ann Timbol

OCEAN PINES — It is with great sadness the Timbol family announce the passing of their beloved Matriarch, Sally Ann Timbol on July 22, 2021. She peacefully passed shortly after midnight at the Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin after a long battle with health issues.

Sally was born on May 4, 1937 in Washington DC to Louis and Edna Risheill and grew up in the Foggy Bottom Georgetown District. She was a ballroom dancer and studied ballet with Madam D’La Tour as a Protege. Sally had three siblings, William (deceased), Carol Sue (deceased) and Edna May. In 1953, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Fred Fernando Alfaro Emiliano Zapata Timbol, and were happily married for more than 68 incredible years.

Sally and her husband Fred had four children, Debra, Ricardo, Steven, and Fred. She and her family lived in Washington DC and the Silver Spring area until retiring to the Ocean Pines near Ocean City.

Sally was an avid golfer. She loved the beach and most importantly spending time with her family and feasting on crabs. There wasn’t a blue crab that didn’t meet the end of her wooden mallet. Her favorite thing to do in the mornings was enjoy the beautiful canvas of nature in her back yard while eating breakfast with her beloved husband.

Sally was an incredible wife and mother. Always putting the needs of those she loved before her own. The love for her family was unwavering. She was kind, thoughtful, and extremely witty. You’d never know just how powerful she was by looking at her tiny stature. If you knew her, she always left a lasting impression. Sally was a simple person and always knew what she wanted and no one could convince her otherwise.

Sally is survived by husband Fred; daughter Debra and son in law Frank; son Rick and daughter in law Mary; son Steven and daughter in law Dorina; son Fred and fiancé Dana; sister Edna May; brother in law Daniel; sister in law Mary-Ellen; nine grandchildren, Charlie, Jennifer, Frank, Dan, Darryl, Steven Jr, Bethany, Antonia and Kelly; two step grandchildren, Melissa and Sara; five step great grandchildren, Elaina, Olivia, Aiden, Logan and Scarlett; eight great grandsons, William, Mathew, Brandon, Austin, Ryan, Kyle, Frankie, Jayden, Brady and Carly; 11 great-great grandchildren, Leona, Mattie, Emma, Matthew, Liam, Wyatt, Miles, Carmen, Elliott, George and Emmitt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sally’s passing was remarkable. She left this earth with so much grace and dignity. A great reminder of the power of the human spirit. She left a tremendous legacy behind. One that will be extremely hard to follow. As her favorite song by Frank Sinatra said, “I did it my way!”

Dympnia Marie Judge Jessich

OCEAN PINES — Dympnia (also known as Dympna) Marie Judge Jessich passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 5, 2021 in Austin, Texas. She was 87.

She was predeceased by her parents, Michael Judge and Mary Ann Fallen Judge; her husband, Frank Jessich; her twin brother, Fr. Mychal Judge, O.F.M., Chaplain, FDNY; and her sister, Erin McTernan.

Dympnia was born in Brooklyn and after graduating from the College of St. Elizabeth taught school in New York City. In the early 1960’s she joined the Arabian American Oil Company, where she was a teacher in Ras Taunra. After leaving Saudi Arabia, she moved to the Netherlands where she married Frank Jessich. Following his retirement from Aramco in 1982, they settled in Ocean Pines.

Dympnia was passionate about traveling, learning about different cultures, and education. She inspired others and was generous with her time and charitable organizations. She was a history buff and liked art history. She volunteered for National Public Radio in Salisbury, where she enjoyed researching the classical music before playing for the public.

She leaves behind a stepson, David Jessich of Austin, Texas; two stepdaughters, Lorraine Jessich of Snohomish, Wash. and Nancy Jessich of Worthington, Ohio; and four step-grandchildren, Christopher Jessich of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Michael Jessich of Naples, Fla., and Laura and Brian Jessich both of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by three step-nieces, Barbara McTernan of Burtonsville, Karen Rogers of Overland Park, Kan. and Pat Tarr of Ocean Pines, and a step-nephew, James McTernan, as well as by her two cousins, Eileen Judge of Dublin, Ireland and Frances Healy of Quincy, Mass.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021. Correspondence and memories may be shared with David Jessich at 3600 Avendale Drive, Austin, Texas 78738 or jessich@hotmail.com. Arrangements in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Robert Poremski

OCEAN PINES — Robert (Bob) Poremski, 77, of Ocean Pines, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born on March 22, 1944 and was the son of Thomas B. Poremski Sr. and Marie M. (Goralski) Poremski of Baltimore. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, of 56 years and his two daughters Christine Kuzmick of Thousand Oaks Calif. and Cindy Giannini and her husband, Steve of Ocean Pines. He has three grandchildren that were the light of his life, Jacob and Ashley Kuzmick and Chase Giannini. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Bernard Poremski, and survived by his brother, Thomas Poremski, and sister Joan Coe. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob graduated in 1962 from Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore and graduated from John Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Engineering Science degree. He worked for several engineering companies before relocating to the Eastern Shore in 1985. He then started a custom home building business (Poremski Homes), which he enjoyed for over 20 years. He also had a lifelong career in real estate. Bob was a devoted family man and loving father and pop pop. He lived life to the fullest and was interested in many things including reading and learning, playing tennis, pickleball, platform tennis, kayaking, sailing and watching sports. He also loved sitting on his back deck enjoying the beautiful views and wildlife, while listening to music. But most of all, he loved his family, grandchildren and his cat, Misty. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Eric Martin Pierce

BERLIN — Eric Martin Pierce, age 56, of Berlin, passed away peacefully at his home on July 5 with his cat Corn-Nut by his side.

Eric leaves behind his partner in life of 13 years, Jennifer Brown; two children, Charlie Pierce and Lydia Cook; brother George Pierce; and many lifelong friends that held him proudly as their own. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Eric’s home in Berlin on Sunday, Aug. 1 where invite friends and family alike are invited to come honor Eric on what would have been his 57th birthday.

Eric was born Aug. 1 1965 to the late Mary and George Pierce of Cockeysville where his childhood friendships were sown into what would be a lifelong brotherhood. In 1994, Eric first moved to Ocean City chasing his passion for the surf, rock and roll, and the life of the party. Jack of all trades but a master of only one, and that was the friendships he built with sheer authenticity. To all that knew Eric, we befriended the kind selfless and loyal man who was sometimes known as a walking party. It was that thirst for finding himself at one with the world around him, be it on his surfboard skimming the oceans crests, the unity of friends or in the love of family that he so immensely shared with us that kindled such authentic relationships. #EpicEric

In continuing with his legacy in life, in death his generosity continues with the help of the Anatomy Gift Registry, where medical communities are able to continue to discover cures, conditions and save lives.