Kiwanis Club Stuff “Companion Dolls” For Service Project

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City recently continued its year-long community service project called “Companion Dolls”. The club stuffed dolls at a weekly meeting this month, Above, Chair Diane Sparzak instructs members Roy Foreman, Jim Spicknall and Dick Clagett.