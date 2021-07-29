BERLIN – The following announcements were submitted for publication from the local students’ colleges of choice.

•Zachary Tucker of Fenwick Island, Del. was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) 2020-21 Academic Honor Roll. Tucker, a graduate of Century High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College men’s basketball team(s) and is majoring in business administration.

•Widener University honored its graduates at ceremonies between May 11 and 14 on the campus in Chester, Pa. Among the graduates were Ryan Sauer of Ocean City, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering cum laude; Keith Cheek of Berlin, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing from the School of Business Administration; Katrina Harrell of Ocean City who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing; and Blair Nowacki of Ocean City, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing.

•The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named more than 400 students to its spring 2021 Dean’s list including Eunice S. Adjapong, a freshman economics student from Salisbury. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

•Michael Kanavy has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the Spring of 2021. Kanavy of Selbyville, Del. is a Doctor of Physical Therapy student.

•Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 1,200 students during its in-person Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies. Among the graduates were Christopher Leitgeb of Ocean City and Patrick Miller of Ocean City.

•Erin Trask of Berlin was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2021 Dean’s List. A member of the Class of 2024, Trask is majoring in History and Spanish.

•Abigail Yesko, a forensic science major from Berlin, has been named to Youngstown State University’s President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the Spring Semester 2021.

•Tiffany Hastings of Ocean City was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hastings was initiated at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

•Nick Gordon of Berlin will attend Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., as a member of the Class of 2025. Gordon, who will be majoring in Business Studies, will begin studying at Clarkson in the fall.

•Sarah Ashmore, a native of Bethany Beach, Del., has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Ashmore is majoring in Journalism and is a member of the Class of 2022. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

•The following local students were awarded Dean’s List academic honors for the spring 2021 semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland: Kathryn Dennis of Ocean City and Erin Hurley of Berlin.

•Bucknell University has released the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Lydia Kappelmeier, class of 2021, of Berlin, achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021.

•Bethel University Vice President Dr. Kimberly Martin announced the College of Professional Studies Dean’s List included Berlin resident Alexander Wright.

•Jillian Griggs of Berlin has been named to Adelphi University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Griggs was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance. The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

•The following area students have earned degrees from Frostburg State University for the spring semester. While the 158th commencement ceremony has been postponed, diplomas were still awarded to nearly 700 candidates for degrees. The graduates were Madison Doody, of Berlin, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies, and Hunter Morris, of Berlin, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.

•Gettysburg College students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Deans’ Commendation List. Audrey Stearns of Berlin has been placed on the Deans’ Commendation List for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2021 semester.