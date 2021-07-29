On May 21, the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation held its Anniversary Celebration to commemorate 28 years of service to the Eastern Shore community. Due to the pandemic emergency, this year’s theme was, “The Party To Which You Give But Don’t Go.” Although not able to celebrate in person like previous years, the community put forth a tremendous effort to continue with the event recognizing our health care heroes and our community hospital.

Through the collaborative efforts of the Anniversary Celebration committee, the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation was able to raise $196,000 with the generous support of 146 sponsors and an auction containing prizes of various categories.

Pictured, from left, are anniversary committee members Jessica Jersey, Gail Whaley, Toni Keiser (AGH VP Public Relations), Lisa Cook, Kam LaBrunda (AGH Development Analyst), Steve Green (AGH Foundation Board Chair), Sara Hambury (Committee Co-Chair), Emily Tunis (Committee Co-Chair), and Caroline Phillips (AGH Development Officer). Committee members not pictured include Christine Glick, Aaron Finney, April Gershenfeld, Ellen Waters, Dawne Pappas, Basil Hanlon, Jessica Hales, JL Cropper, Kathy Marshall, Kevin Myers, Karen Tomasello, Laura Mathabel, Madalaine How, Morgan Fisher, Pam Adkins, Eileen Taglienti, Sonia Baker, Steven Sweigert and Joy Stokes (AGH Special Events Coordinator).

Submitted Photo