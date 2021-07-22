45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 23:

Sean Loomis & Adam Bilenki

Saturday, July 24: Colossal Fossil Sauce

Sunday, July 25: Anna Burgess

Wednesday, July 28: Aaron Howell

Thursday, July 29: Ward Ewing

9th Street Taphouse

443-664-2641

9th St. & Boardwalk

Friday, July 23: Wes Davis

Saturday, July 24: Scott Glorioso

Thursdays: Chino Rankin

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Fridays: Zander Jett

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 16: Pittsburgh Dad, DJ Wax

Saturday, July 17: Matt Tichon

Sundays: Local’s Party w/ DJ BK

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, July 23: Darin Engh,

Colossal Fossil Sauce

Saturday, July 24: Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, Top Dead Center

Sunday, July 25: Matt Tichon, Rick & Regina

Monday, July 26: Sean Loomis,

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth

Tuesday, July 27: Heather Vidal,

Keri Anthony

Wednesday, July 28: Kevin Poole,

Lime Green Band

Thursday, July 29: Heather Vidal,

Endless Ember

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, July 24: Jim Long

Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Thursday, July 29: High Five Swan Dive

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Sunday, July 25: Reform School

Wednesday, July 28: Smooth & Rhythm

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, July 23: Lower Case Blues

Saturday, July 24: Runner-Ups

Sunday, July 25: Karaoke w/DJ Jeremy

Monday, July 26: DJ Wax,

Tuesday, July 27: DJ RobCee

Wednesday, July 28: EDM w/Reckless Minds

Thursday, July 29: Slamm

Cork bar

Sunday, July 25: Going Coastal

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. in the Bay

Friday, July 23: Petty Coat Junction,

DJ RobCee, No Go Romeo

Saturday, July 24: Petty Coat Junction,

DJ Kardiair, Bigg Romeo

Sunday, July 25: The 1974, 70’s Flashback, DJ Groove

Monday, July 26: The 1974, DJ Hector,

The Rockets

Tuesday, July 27: DJ Hector

Wednesday, July 28: DJ Adam Dutch

Thursday, July 29: American Pink Floyd,

DJ Groove, Rogue Citizens

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 23: DJ BK

Saturday, July 24: DJ Love

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, July 23: DJ Billy T

Saturday July 24:

Side Project, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, July 25:

Loomis & Bilenki, DJ Billy T

Thursday, July 29: DJ Billy T

Mulligan’s

410-213-7717

12445 Ocean Gateway, West OC

Saturday, July 24: TBA

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy. In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, July 23 & 24: On The Edge

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Friday & Saturday, July 23 & 24:

Stephen Anthony

Friday-Sunday, July 23-25:

On The Edge

Monday-Thursday, July 26-29:

First Class

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines

Friday, July 23: Tranzfusion

Saturday, July 24: Jaded Love

Sunday, July 25: Radio Bravo

Thursday, July 29: Nelly’s Echo

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, July 23: Beats By Styler

Saturday, July 24: Natalie Davis Band

Sunday, July 25: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke With Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Friday, July 23:

DJ Rut, Tripwire

Saturday, July 24:

DJ Rut, Tripwire

Sunday, July 25: Love Hate Mixtape

Monday, July 26: Love Hate Mixtape

Tuesday, July 27: DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesday, July 28: DJ Rut

Thursday, July 29:

High Voltage (AC/DC Tribute)

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 23:

Jim Long Band,

S.T.O.R.M.,

Kono Nation

Saturday, July 24:

DJ Bobby O, Nowhere Slow,

S.T.O.R.M., Kono Nation

Sunday, July 25:

Triple Rail Turn

S.T.O.R.M.,

Split Decision

Monday, July 26:

Full Circle,

Adwela & The Uprising,

Crash The Party

Tuesday, July 27:

Opposite Directions,

The Burnsiders, Steal The Sky

Wednesday, July 28:

Full Circle Duo,

The Burnsiders,

My Hero Zero

Thursday, July 29:

John McNutt Band,­

Adwela & The Uprising,

Go Go Gadjet