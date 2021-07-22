45th Street Taphouse
443-664-2201
45th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, July 23:
Sean Loomis & Adam Bilenki
Saturday, July 24: Colossal Fossil Sauce
Sunday, July 25: Anna Burgess
Wednesday, July 28: Aaron Howell
Thursday, July 29: Ward Ewing
9th Street Taphouse
443-664-2641
9th St. & Boardwalk
Friday, July 23: Wes Davis
Saturday, July 24: Scott Glorioso
Thursdays: Chino Rankin
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Fridays: Zander Jett
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, July 16: Pittsburgh Dad, DJ Wax
Saturday, July 17: Matt Tichon
Sundays: Local’s Party w/ DJ BK
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, July 23: Darin Engh,
Colossal Fossil Sauce
Saturday, July 24: Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, Top Dead Center
Sunday, July 25: Matt Tichon, Rick & Regina
Monday, July 26: Sean Loomis,
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth
Tuesday, July 27: Heather Vidal,
Keri Anthony
Wednesday, July 28: Kevin Poole,
Lime Green Band
Thursday, July 29: Heather Vidal,
Endless Ember
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, July 24: Jim Long
Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax
Thursday, July 29: High Five Swan Dive
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Sunday, July 25: Reform School
Wednesday, July 28: Smooth & Rhythm
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.
Friday, July 23: Lower Case Blues
Saturday, July 24: Runner-Ups
Sunday, July 25: Karaoke w/DJ Jeremy
Monday, July 26: DJ Wax,
Tuesday, July 27: DJ RobCee
Wednesday, July 28: EDM w/Reckless Minds
Thursday, July 29: Slamm
Cork bar
Sunday, July 25: Going Coastal
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. in the Bay
Friday, July 23: Petty Coat Junction,
DJ RobCee, No Go Romeo
Saturday, July 24: Petty Coat Junction,
DJ Kardiair, Bigg Romeo
Sunday, July 25: The 1974, 70’s Flashback, DJ Groove
Monday, July 26: The 1974, DJ Hector,
The Rockets
Tuesday, July 27: DJ Hector
Wednesday, July 28: DJ Adam Dutch
Thursday, July 29: American Pink Floyd,
DJ Groove, Rogue Citizens
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, July 23: DJ BK
Saturday, July 24: DJ Love
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, July 23: DJ Billy T
Saturday July 24:
Side Project, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, July 25:
Loomis & Bilenki, DJ Billy T
Thursday, July 29: DJ Billy T
Mulligan’s
410-213-7717
12445 Ocean Gateway, West OC
Saturday, July 24: TBA
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy. In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, July 23 & 24: On The Edge
Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill
Friday & Saturday, July 23 & 24:
Stephen Anthony
Friday-Sunday, July 23-25:
On The Edge
Monday-Thursday, July 26-29:
First Class
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines
Friday, July 23: Tranzfusion
Saturday, July 24: Jaded Love
Sunday, July 25: Radio Bravo
Thursday, July 29: Nelly’s Echo
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, July 23: Beats By Styler
Saturday, July 24: Natalie Davis Band
Sunday, July 25: Beats By Styler
Mondays: Karaoke With Wood
Tuesdays: Beats By Wax
Wednesdays: Beats By Styler
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Friday, July 23:
DJ Rut, Tripwire
Saturday, July 24:
DJ Rut, Tripwire
Sunday, July 25: Love Hate Mixtape
Monday, July 26: Love Hate Mixtape
Tuesday, July 27: DJ Adam Dutch
Wednesday, July 28: DJ Rut
Thursday, July 29:
High Voltage (AC/DC Tribute)
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, July 23:
Jim Long Band,
S.T.O.R.M.,
Kono Nation
Saturday, July 24:
DJ Bobby O, Nowhere Slow,
S.T.O.R.M., Kono Nation
Sunday, July 25:
Triple Rail Turn
S.T.O.R.M.,
Split Decision
Monday, July 26:
Full Circle,
Adwela & The Uprising,
Crash The Party
Tuesday, July 27:
Opposite Directions,
The Burnsiders, Steal The Sky
Wednesday, July 28:
Full Circle Duo,
The Burnsiders,
My Hero Zero
Thursday, July 29:
John McNutt Band,
Adwela & The Uprising,
Go Go Gadjet