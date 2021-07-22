ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You face the possibility of raising your relationship to another level. However, your partner might demand that you make promises for which you’re not sure you’re ready.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): As changes continue, expect things to get a little more hectic at your workplace. An unexpected travel opportunity could open new career prospects.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Confront the person who caused your hurt feelings and demand a full explanation for his or her actions. You’ll not only recover your self-esteem, but you’ll also gain the respect of others.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): That personal problem in the workplace is compounded by someone’s biased interference. Stand your ground, and you’ll soon find allies gathering around you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You don’t accept disapproval easily. But instead of hiding out in your den to lick your wounded pride, turn the criticism into a valuable lesson for future use.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): That former friend you thought you’d cut out of your life is still affecting other relationships. Counter his or her lies with the truth. Your friends are ready to listen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): What appears to be an unfair situation might simply be the result of a misunderstanding. If you feel something is out of balance, by all means, correct it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A stalled relationship won’t budge until you make the first move. Your partner offers a surprising explanation about what got it mired down in the first place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A co-worker shares some startling news, but before you can use it to your advantage, make sure it’s true. The weekend favors family matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your usual conservative approach to family situations might not work at this time. Keep an open mind about developments, and you might be pleasantly surprised.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Plans might have to be put on hold because of a family member’s problems. Don’t hesitate to get involved. Your help could make all the difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Relationships in the home and in the workplace need your careful attention during this period. Be careful not to allow misunderstandings to create problems.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a keen, insightful intellect and enjoy debating your views with others who disagree with you. You also love to solve puzzles — the harder, the better.

