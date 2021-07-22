Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Steamed Crabs

Through the summer, 5 p.m. until about 6:30, come to Knights of Columbus Hall for a great seafood dinner at 9901 Coastal Highway. If you would like steamed crabs or shrimp, you must pre-order on Monday or Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 410-524-7994 with questions or to pre-order crabs and shrimp.

Weekly Programs Through Aug. 31: Museum Programs

Free weekly programs beginning at 10 a.m. at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Monday: History of our Surfman, learn about the U.S Life Saving Service and the heroic men who rescued ships in distress off the coast of Ocean City. Tuesday: Beach Safety, learn how to be safe in the surf and spell your name using semaphore. The famous Ocean City Beach Patrol is on hand with everything you need to know. Wednesday: Knot Tying, become an expert at nautical knots with help from the U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Thursday: All About Sharks, discover what types of sharks are found off the coast of Ocean City. Friday: Land Sky, & Sea, learn how the island was formed, what birds fly overhead, and what creatures inhabit our ocean and coastal bays. Daily at 11:30 a.m.: Aquarium Feeding Daily, discover the wild-life that inhabits the ocean and coastal bays, as you watch our aquarium animals eat their morning meal.

July 28: Vaccination Clinics

The Worcester County Health Department is partnering with the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce to offer COVID-19 vaccines from noon-3 p.m. at the chamber building on Rte. 50. Appointments are recommended to reserve your vaccine, but walk-ups will be accommodated as vaccine supply allows. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit worcesterhealth.org or if you need assistance scheduling, call 667-253-2140. These clinics offer Johnson & Johnson as well as Moderna. Please indicate during registration which you prefer.

July 29: Sunset Park Concerts

The Ocean City Development Corporation will hold Sunset Park Party Nights downtown on Thursday nights from 7-9 featuring local and regional bands. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

July 29: Beach Dance Party

Head to the Boardwalk and the Caroline Street Stage for a weekly beach dance party under the lights beginning at 7:30 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

July 23-24, 26: Annual Book Sale

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library will be hosting their 20th Book Sale at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Road, Berlin. The sale will feature over 20,000 hard and soft cover books, CD’s, DVD’s and Audio Books, all priced 50 cents to $2 each. Topics include children’s, fiction, nonfiction, history, art, music, self-help, biography, science fiction, westerns, animals and nature, foreign language, home school and education, cookbooks, crafts and hobbies and many more. There will also be a specials room where you may purchase antique, author signed, first editions, rare, collections, historical, local interests, reference and more which are all priced individually. All proceeds benefit the Ocean Pines library with equipment and other needs that cannot always be provided through the budget provided by Worcester County. Hours are Friday, July 23, 6-8 p.m. (Friends only, but membership available for just $5); Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Monday, July 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., everything half-price including specials room. Cash or check on-Rain or shine. No limits. Dealers welcome.

July 25, Aug. 22: Knights Breakfast

8:30 until 11;30, come have breakfast with the Knights of Columbus. $12.00, all you can eat, Come to Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Highway, on the bay behind St. Luke’s Catholic Church. 410-524-7994

July 26-28: Jesus At The Beach Festival

Convention Center 40th St, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join us for praise, worship, dance, drama, testimony, preaching, prayer, and Holy Spirit ministry. 7-10 p.m. come to North Division Street beach for fellowship. Free. Sonspot.org.

July 28: Appreciation Day

Hosted by Sinepuxent Brewery off Route 611, Worcester Backs The Blue, Inc. is holding a First Responder Appreciation Day from 4-8 p.m. at Sinepuxent Brewery with a live auction, 50/50 raffle, food, silent auction and live entertainment.

July 29: AGH Job Fair

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System will be holding a job fair at the James G. Barrett Medical Office Building rotunda to recruit for all open positions within the healthcare organization. Benefits packages are available for both part-time and full-time positions. In depth information regarding job descriptions and benefits packages will be shard. Interviews will be conducted on site for qualified candidates. Interested individuals can register to attend by calling 410-641-9612 or emailing jobs@atlanticgeneral.org.

July 31: Porterhouse Steak Dinner

Hosting will be the American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. For $20 you will receive a 16-ounce Butcher Shop Porterhouse Steak with baked potato, salad and roll. Public welcomed, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 7: Artisan, Craft Festival

The Pine’eer Artisan and Craft Club is looking for artisan and crafters to show their handmade items at White Horse Park, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Space reservations available by contacting Jane Wolnik at 410-208-4225.

Aug. 7: Community Yard Sale

Worcester County NAACP to sponsor community yard sale from 8 a.m.-noon at Stephen Decatur High School’s parking lot. Call 443-513-1745 or 443-944-6701 to hold your spot at $20 per space. Spaces are limited. Tables will not be provided.

Aug. 7: Boating Safety Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd. Cost is $20.00. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com

Aug. 9: TIPS Training

The Worcester County Health Department (WCHD) will offer discounted TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) classes and certification to Worcester County alcohol licensed establishments. The TIPS summer class will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Worcester County Health Department (6040 Public Landing Rd, Snow Hill, Md. 21863). Cost for the training is $45 per participant, or $40 per participant for groups of 10 or more from the same establishment. To schedule, call Lynn Suarez (410-632-1100 ext. 1109).

Aug. 10: Service Animal Afternoon

An Afternoon with a Service Animal will be held at 2 p.m. at the Ocean Pines branch library. Learn about service animals and how they can help our neighbors in the community. Meet some hard-working service dogs and the friends that handle them. Register at www.worcesterlibrary.org under events.

Sept. 5: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.