Robert Francis Huntt

BERLIN — Robert Francis Huntt, age 88, died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Francis Anderson Huntt and Ethel (Porter) Huntt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan Colleran Huntt, and children, Sharon E. Huntt (Michael Maroney), Michael Ward Huntt (Mary) and Coleen Patricia Huntt-Kane (Daniel), all of Ellicott City, Md. There are five grandchildren, Francis Goldberg (Kelly), Samantha Huntt Vonsiatsky (Anastase), David Kane (Christina), Michael Kane (Katie) and Mark Kane (Lauren), and eight great-grandchildren, Oakli, Ava, Anastase, Archer, Eleanor, Mollie, Isla and Reese. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Kostkowski.

Mr. Huntt attended St. Bernadine Catholic School in Baltimore, where he started out as an apprentice plasterer in the eighth grade. Graduating from Calvert Hall College High School, he later coached girls basketball, was an NRA Youth Rifle Instructor. He was a United States Navy and Army Veteran. Mr. Hunt had worked as a switchman for C & P Telephone Company for 43 years. He enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing and was an avid traveler. In later years he liked reading about history. He was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City, member of the Knights of Columbus, the Ocean City American Legion Post #166, the Irish American Club, the NRA and the telephone Pioneer’s Club. He also served as an election judge and you could always find him at the church cashiering for the Christmas Bazaar.

Services were held. Interment will be in National Cemetery in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Heart Association, Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060-9979, or Calvert Hall College High School, 8102 LaSalle Rd, Towson, Md. 21286, or Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1701 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

1/2cl.

Helen N. Curley

OCEAN PINES — Helen N. Curley (nee Dietrich) passed on Tuesday, July 12, 2021.

She is survived by her loving niece Lisa Ford of Virginia, loving nephew Mark Hess of California and by her beloved cat George. Helen is a graduate of Seton High school. She worked 28 years at the Baltimore City Department of Social Services, beginning as a case worker and ending as head of the Appeals Unit of the Family Investment program. She served as president of National Eligibility Workers for several years and was active in AFSCME.

In 1999 she moved to Ocean Pines to be close to the ocean. She soon assumed duties as an officer of the Marina Village Association. From her first floor patio, she had a great view of the bay and Ocean City in the distance. As the “Queen of Marina Village,” she met and got to know all who stopped by to say hello and chat. She shared her love of soul music from back in the 50s and 60s and found many who enjoyed the same. She had a lasting friendship with young Phillip Flowers, a soul singer who lived in Los Vegas but who is now deceased. Helen spent a great deal of her summers at the pool working on her notably dark suntan.

Plans to honor her memory have not been finalized. A donation in her memory may be made to The Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

1/2cl.

Mildred Louise Niblett Nock

BERLIN — Mildred Louise Niblett Nock, age 96, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Berlin.

Born in Pocomoke, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Bessie (Phillips) Niblett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Henry Nock, and two brothers Linwood and Burley Niblett. Surviving are her children Lloyd “Sonny” Nathan Nock (Vicky) of Berlin and Shirley N. Scott (Bennett) of Berlin. There are five grandchildren, David Scott, Sharon Bradford, Kelly Bowden, Brandy Nock and Nathan Nock, and 11 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, and Luke Scott, and Will and Jenna Bradford, Ethan Nock, Tucker Nock, Emily Bowden, Kayla Bowden Warnick, Conner Farran and Jack Phillips. Also surviving is her sister, Norma Knight of Pocomoke, several nieces and nephews, and special companion, her cat Tinker.

Mrs. Nock had been a devoted wife, beloved mother and homemaker. She had also worked with her husband with the many jobs on their farm. She was a member of Stevenson United Methodist Church, the Methodist Women, and Alter Guild. In later years, she attended the Community Church at Ocean Pines with her daughter.

Services were held. Interment will be private for the family in Evergreen Cemetery. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

1/2cl.

Edna E. Dennis

BERLIN — Edna E. Dennis (92), of Berlin, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, July 16, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1928 in Berlin, the daughter of the late John W. and Bertha West. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Walter J. Dennis, their son John and his wife Gayle of Little Valley, N.Y., and daughter Denise Lane and her fiancé Tom Taylor of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to Dennis and his wife Cortney, Kristopher, Lisa, Laura, John Jr. and his wife Heather, Patrick, Megan, Caitlin and Zachary. She had 11 great grandchildren that were very dear to her heart. Also surviving are special “daughters,” Mary Suzanne Dennis and Nancy Gadra. She loved her host of nieces and nephews, other family members and many friends. As the last surviving child of John and Bertha, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and two sisters. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin and her stepson, Mike Dennis.

Mrs. Dennis retired in 2006, after 36 years of service with the Worcester County Board of Education. She would often see students in the community that fondly remembered her as the “Lunch lady” at Berlin Intermediate School. She was a member of St. Martins Methodist Church and a devoted member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 123, raising money for veterans with her special friend, Ann Orlando. She enjoyed reading the local newspapers on Friday mornings, red geraniums on her doorstep in the spring, Christmas, and visits with her dear friends and family.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and other staff of Atlantic General Hospital and the staff of Amedisys Home Health Care for their care and compassion.

Services were held and the burial followed at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Lissencephaly Foundation at lissfoundation.org or PO Box 698, Shasta Lake, Calif. 96019; or American Legion Auxiliary Unit 123, PO Box 412, Berlin, Md. 21811

Condolences may be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com.

1/2cl.

Margaret Jones Hudson

OCEAN PINES — Margaret Jones Hudson, age 96, departed this world to join her beloved husband, James Franklin Hudson, and her youngest daughter, Carolyn Hudson Bradshaw, on Dec. 26, 2020.

Margaret was born on Jan. 14, 1924, in West Ocean City, the daughter of the late James and Elsie Webb Jones. She was a graduate of Ocean City High School in June of 1940 and also attended St Mary’s College in St Mary’s.

Before traveling to college, she met her best friend and future husband, James Franklin Hudson. After completing a year at St. Mary’s, they were married on Aug. 5, 1941, at St. Paul’s- by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Ocean City. They were married 68 years before her husband’s death in 2009. Together they raised three daughters.

During WWII, with her husband stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, Margaret worked in the lab of a petroleum company. After the war, they settled in Delmar, Maryland where Jim worked for DuPont. In 1953 they were transferred to Grifton, North Carolina. Margaret was an advocate for women. While working for DuPont, she would argue for equal pay for equal work.

After retirement, Margaret and Jim moved to Ocean Pines to be near family. While in Ocean Pines Margaret became active in the community. She was instrumental in establishing the Republican Women’s Club, serving as its first president, advocating for both the Ocean Pines Library and Post Office. In addition to her civic activities, Margaret loved reading. She was a skilled seamstress and an avid gardener. She and Jim loved boating and were passionate about traveling together. Margaret and Jim traveled extensively to such places as Morocco, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and throughout the US.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Ellen Hudson Bunting (Dick) and Linda Hudson Smith (Bill); five grandchildren, Kathy Bunting Howarth (David), Rick Bunting (Misty), Shannon Smith Donoway (Troy), James Hudson Bradshaw (Shayna) and Mathew Beau Bradshaw; and eight great-grandchildren, Maggie and Maddox Bunting, Corinne and Ian Donoway, Davin and Aidan Howarth, and Zelda and Ronin Bradshaw; and special nieces Jeanne Herman and Lee Weeks.

A celebration of life will be held at Taylorville Church on July 25 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church 302 N. Baltimore Ave. Ocean City, Md. 21843. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefunerlhome.com.

1/2cl.

Jon J. Javornicky

BERLIN — Jon “Jack” J. Javornicky, age 82, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at his home in Ocean Pines surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Lehotay) Javornicky. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Javornicky, and daughters, Deanna “Dee Dee” Myers, Kathlyn “Lynn” Hayes and her husband Wayne, and Carla Weaver and her husband Bobby. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Joey, Jamie (along with her husband, Dave), Katelyn, Hannah and Hayden, and one great-grandchild, Adalena. He is predeceased by Dee Dee’s late husband, James Myers. Jon had served in the United States Air Force and later worked as an engineer associate with Lucent/AT&T where he retired from in 1996. He also held a private pilot license and enjoyed flying. His other hobbies included bowling and boating and he was a communicant of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathy, along with their children and grandchildren.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Rev. Joseph MPR Cocucci will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.