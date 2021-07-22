FENWICK ISLAND — A Selbyville man was critically injured last week when his scooter was struck by a motor vehicle on Route 54.

Around 12:15 p.m. last Thursday, Delaware State Police (DSP) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet Express van, operated by a 64-year-old Selbyville man, was stopped in the westbound lane while attempting to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Fenwick Hardware store.

Meanwhile, a 2004 Yamaha scooter, operated by a 70-year-old Selbyville man, was traveling eastbound on the shoulder of Route 54 nearing the entrance to the hardware store parking lot. The operator of the van reportedly attempted to make the left turn and failed to see the scooter. The scooter operator was ejected and landed in the hardware store parking lot.

The operator of the scooter sustained serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

The eastbound lane of Route 54 were shut down for about an hour, as the Delaware State Police Reconstruction Unit conducted its investigation.