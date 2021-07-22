OCEAN CITY — Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is celebrating Christmas in July this weekend once again with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Jolly Roger Amusement Parks will again be partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve, who will be collecting new, unwrapped toys or $20 donations at the amusement park on 30th Street as well as the pier. Unwrapped toys and monetary donations can be donated to the Guest Services buildings at both locations, both days, to receive the 20% off discount. In years past, the Toys for Tots local program has donated over 7,000 toys to over 4,000 local children. In 2019 Jolly Roger Parks received 177 toys and $5,320 in donations for local families.

When you donate a new, unwrapped toy, or give a $20 donation, you will receive a 20% discount on any Jolly Roger purchase, to be used July 24- 27. This 20% discount can be applied to anything from park passes to apparel.

Along with the fundraiser, Christmas in July celebrations will be held at both Jolly Roger locations. Get your free Jolly Pix with Santa Claus and stay for special holiday performances by Circus Smile, Dastardly Dave the Pirate, and Lollipop the Clown at the Pier and 30th Street

The schedule of events for “Christmas Eve” on July 24 kicks off with Santa Claus at the pier from noon-3 p.m. followed by Circuit Smile at the Pier from 2-3 p.m. followed by Dastardly Dave the Pirate at 3 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m. Lollipop the Clown. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, there will be a special holiday edition of Circus Smile at 30th Street. From 6-9 p.m., Santa Claus will be at the 30th Street park followed at 9 p.m. by a special holiday edition of Circus Smile.

On “Christmas Day” July 25, the day will open at 9:30 a.m. at 30th Street with a ceremony as Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan will join Jolly Roger Amusement Parks and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for a celebration ceremony.

“The Town of Ocean City is delighted to hear that Jolly Roger Amusement Park is able to again celebrate Christmas in July this year,” said Meehan. “Jolly Roger has always been a generous and giving partner in the Ocean City business community. Their partnership with Toys for Tots to benefit those less fortunate during the holidays, is another example of just how generous the business community is here in Ocean City.”

From noon-3 p.m. on Sunday, Santa Claus will be at the SpeedWorld and Splash Mountain Water Park Building. From 2-3 p.m., Circus Smile will take place at the pier followed at 3 p.m. by Dastardly Dave the Pirate at the Pier. The festivities continue from 4-6 p.m. with Lollipop the Clown at the pier. At 30th Street at 5 p.m. there will be a special holiday edition of Circus Smile at 30th Street. Santa Claus will be at the Pier greeting guests from 6-9 p.m. followed by a special holiday edition of Circus Smile at 9 p.m. at 30th Street.