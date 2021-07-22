Naked In The Bay

OCEAN CITY — An Eden, Md. man was arrested on indecent exposure and other charges this week after allegedly flailing around naked in the bay at a midtown restaurant.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a midtown nightclub for a reported trespassing. Upon arrival, officers located a suspect later identified as Conner Ains, 21, lying face down on the bayside beach with no clothes on, according to police reports.

A bartender reportedly advised Ains was refusing to come out of the water and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. The bartender reportedly told police he was concerned and pulled Ains out of the water and onto the beach. As the officer approached Ains, he jumped back into the water and began to swim away, according to police reports.

The bartender went back into the water to attempt to bring Ains back in and the two struggled for a couple of minutes as Ains tried to swim farther away. Ains was kneeling in the water about 25 feet from the shore before standing up and exposing himself to bar staffers and police officers, according to police reports. The bartender reportedly took off his own shorts and threw them to Ains in order to stop him from continuing to expose himself.

Ains’ dry shorts were ultimately found in the outside dining area of the facility. He eventually put on the bartender’s shorts and walked out of the bay and he was arrested for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. He was transferred to the Public Safety Building for booking, and at around 5 a.m., booking personnel found him lying unresponsive on his cell floor and Ocean City EMS was called.

Ains was unresponsive on his cell floor, so EMS decided to transport him to the hospital. Once in the ambulance, Ains suddenly awoke and said he was okay. He later told police he acted like he had passed out so he could get out of his jail cell and call a lawyer, according to police reports. He was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and other counts.

Parking Lot Scuffle

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last week after allegedly scrapping with another man in the parking lot of a bayfront restaurant at closing time.

Shortly after 2 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in a parking area of a nightclub at Herring Way observed two men involved in a physical altercation. According to police reports, one of the combatants, identified as Brandon Hudson, 33, of Ocean City, was wrestling on the ground with the other man.

When Hudson got up, he reportedly stood over the other man and began to strike him in the face multiple times with closed fists. A crowd surrounded the two combatants while multiple staff members attempted to break them apart and end the altercation. Hudson was determined to be a primary aggressor and he was arrested and charged with affray and disorderly conduct.

Multiple Assaults Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A New Castle, Del. woman was arrested on numerous charges last weekend after causing a scene at a midtown liquor store parking lot.

Around 2:10 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of the liquor store for a reported assault in progress. The officer arrived and reportedly observed a female suspect, later identified as Brittany Holotanko, 29, of New Castle, Del., running through the parking lot. The officer also observed the security manager of a nearby and associated nightclub standing in the parking lot.

Holotanko was reportedly yelling profanities as she pushed passed the manager and slapped his arm away as he was attempting to reason with her. The OCPD observed Holotanko assault the manager in the presence of a crowd that had gathered, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer attempted to arrest Holotanko at that point and other officers that arrived on scene attempted to take her into custody, but she allegedly resisted and flailed her arms to avoid being handcuffed, according to police reports. She reportedly launched into a spree of profanity as she continued to resist and the officers had to take her to the ground.

While OCPD officers were attempting to handcuff Holotanko, she reportedly kicked one of them in the stomach and another in the leg as she continued to scream profanities. She was ultimately restrained in handcuffs. She had to eventually be placed in a violent prisoner restraint device. While being moved to a transport vehicle, Holotanko reportedly spit in an OCPD officer’s face.

The security manager advised before the officers’ arrival, Holotanko was involved in a physical altercation with a male in the parking lot. At one point during the altercation, Holotanko got into a vehicle and drove away, nearly hitting the male in which she was involved in a fight. She then drove north in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway for a brief distance before turning back into the parking lot, according to police reports.

An OCPD officer on scene reportedly saw numerous pedestrians in the area getting out of the way in the parking lot as Holotanko drove erratically and nearly hit them. Surveillance video of the entire incident corroborated the testimony of the security manager and the OCPD officer initially on scene, according to police reports.

During processing at the Public Safety Building, Holotanko reportedly launched into a spree of obscenities against the booking officers and was uncooperative. During a search of her purse, OCPD officers located at least three pills of methamphetamine, according to police reports.

She was ultimately charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and related drug and traffic charges.

Burglary, False Alarm Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Wilmington, Del. man was arrested last weekend after allegedly activating a fire alarm at a midtown condo building and entering a unit uninvited.

Around 1:45 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a condo at 43rd Street for a reported malicious destruction of property. The officer met with the complainant, who advised he was seated on his balcony with a group of friends when he heard the building’s fire alarm activate. The victim went to the front door of his unit to investigate what was going on when he saw the suspect, later identified as Jesse Garcia, 25, of Wilmington, Del., slouched against the wall in the hallway with a fire alarm broken on the ground next to him, according to police reports.

The witness went back into his unit, but Garcia reportedly turned the door handle and entered the unit. The witness reportedly screamed at Garcia to get out and he complied and left. When the officer arrived, the building’s fire alarm was still activated. A description of Garcia provided by the witness was broadcasted and he was located a short time later leaning up against a light post on the corner of 45th Street and Coastal Highway, according to police reports.

The witness was brought over and positively identified Garcia, who was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and intentionally activating a fire alarm in a non-emergency.

Smoking Violation Leads To Weapons Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested last week after allegedly being found with two loaded handguns on his person on the Boardwalk.

Around 6:10 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling on the Boardwalk observed a suspect, later identified as Isaiah Christy, 21, of Lyndora, Pa., sitting on a bench smoking a cigarette. The officer approached Christy and asked him for identification, at which point the officer observed an open container of alcohol in Christy’s cargo shorts pocket. The officer confiscated the bottle of alcoholic beverage and poured out its contents.

When asked if he had any other contraband on his person, Christy reportedly told the officer no. As the officer was walking with Christy, he asked the suspect again if he had anything on his person the officer should know about, and he said, “I have my old woman’s guns on me,” according to police reports.

The officer searched Christy, who had one 9mm handgun in his waistband and another 9mm handgun in the pocket of his shorts. Each of the weapons had one round chambered. Christy was arrested and charged with numerous weapons violations along with open container.

Motel Credit Card Fraud

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia woman was arrested on theft and credit card fraud last week after allegedly booking a resort motel room with her ex-boyfriend’s credit card.

Around 1:30 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to motel at 20th Street for a reported theft. The officer met with a front desk clerk who advised an individual calling from Alabama had complained his credit card was used unauthorized at the motel. The caller had reportedly advised an individual identified as Megan Orf, 43, of Manassas, Va., would be checking in and provided the clerk with her description and a description of her vehicle.

When Orf arrived, the clerk told her the room was not ready and to check back in 30 minutes, according to police reports. Orf came back to check in and told the clerk the credit card’s owner was unable to check in at that time because he was away. A total of $119 was pre-charged to the victim’s credit card, and Orf reportedly told the clerk she would pay the outstanding balance of roughly $154 in cash, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer called the victim, who confirmed he did not authorize his credit card payment to the motel. He reportedly told police he had dated Orf before moving to Alabama and she had his credit card information. He also told the officer another unauthorized charge for a cable bill in Virginia had also recently posted to his account, according to police reports.

Around 1:45 p.m., the clerk called the officer and said Orf was back at the motel checking in with another male. OCPD officer responded to the rented unit on the second floor and found Orf inside with a male. Orf was arrested and charged with theft less than $1,500 and credit card fraud.