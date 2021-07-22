Berlin Planning Golden Anniversary Parade

BERLIN – Planning is now underway for the 50th rendition of the Berlin Christmas Parade.

Though it’s only July, town officials started planning this month for the town’s much anticipated Christmas parade, which is traditionally held the first Thursday in December along Main Street in Berlin. Though last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, officials are eager to resume the tradition in 2021.

“It’s our golden anniversary and that makes this year even more special,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “We are looking forward to seeing what each entry has to offer this year.”

Wells and other officials met this week to begin discussing the parade, which will feature a “Golden Anniversary” theme. Following the death of Wayne Cannon — the voice of the parade for more than 20 years — in April, Big Al Reno from Ocean98 is set to take over emcee duties.

The parade is set for Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. Planning will continue during the coming months. Officials will reach out to entries who signed up last year first and will then contact those on the waiting list, as the parade only has room for about 80 entries.