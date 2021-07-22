The crew on the Reel Fin Addict took first place in the tuna division of the Marlin Club’s Kid’s Classic last weekend with a pair of big yellowfins. Photo by Amanda Shick

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 17th Annual Kids Classic last weekend was a huge success with hundreds of young anglers competing for a worthy cause.

The annual tournament is held for the benefit of the Wish-A-Fish Foundation, a national program that provides opportunities for kids with special needs, whether they are suffering from a life-threatening illness or suffer from long-term disability, to enjoy a day on the water catching fish.

The Southern C’s took first place in the dolphin division, while the Fishbone took both second and third. In the tuna division, it was Reel Fin Addict taking first place, while the Maverick was second and the Reel Fast was third.

The Fish Bound took first in the flounder division and tied for second Bluebill. The Absolut Pleasure took first place in the mackerel division, and tied with the Ready or Not for second place. In the croaker division, the WiggOne took first, while the Partnership took second and third.

The Miss Mary came in first in the spot division, while the Partnership and the Duffie 20 tied for second. The Duffie 20 was first in the bluefish division, while the Ready or Not took second. The Fish Bound took first and second place in the seabass division, while the Just One More and the Family Tree tied for second.