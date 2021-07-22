SELBYVILLE — Freeman Arts Pavilion is now offering single ticket sales for all performances scheduled on and after Aug. 15.

The fundraising arts nonprofit located in Selbyville has a large, open-air venue that features pod seating. Starting July 21, patrons can purchase single, two, three or four seats within the pod instead of purchasing the whole pod. The latest changes are in light of the restrictions being lifted on July 13 by Gov. John Carney. Ahead of this new development, the staff added two-person pods to a select number of shows before Aug. 14.

“There have been a lot of firsts this year for our team,” said Patti Grimes, executive director. “A new name, a new venue and a new ticketing system. We wanted to ensure we can successfully offer new opportunities for our patrons while still maintaining their safety — health or otherwise.”

“We heard patrons when they asked about seating options for two or three people,” she said. “We couldn’t safely offer that while still adhering to the public health guidelines, but when the lifting of the State of Emergency Order was announced earlier this month, our team started brainstorming once again.”

The pod system is still in place, seating four patrons per pod. Patrons can purchase a single and up to four tickets per pod. Patrons can purchase up to two pods, or eight tickets per event. Since pods can accommodate up to four patrons — patrons buying less than the total amount, may be sharing a pod with other patrons. All performances will continue to be bring your own chair events.

“We have a spectacular two months ahead of us — some of the best performances are scheduled for August and September, so we are very excited to be able to introduce this revised ticket sales opportunity,” said Grimes. “It has been a challenge staying aligned with all the health regulations. All we want to do is continue to deliver simple joy to our patrons, safely.”

Freeman Arts is not adding additional capacity to this season’s layout. Performances that are already sold out will not have more seats added. Additionally, the new seating will not be retroactive for prior purchases. Events and policies are subject to change without notice. For more information, visit freemanarts.org.