BERLIN — Local law enforcement on Tuesday are looking for a suspect who reportedly stabbed a family member at a Berlin apartment complex and remained at-large as of mid-afternoon.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Berlin Police Department and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oceans East Luxury Apartments on Shore Break Lane in Berlin near the Stephen Decatur High School and Middle School for a reported assault. Berlin EMS was dispatched to the scene as well.

Shortly after arrival, the Berlin Police Department learned a family member at the residence had injured another family member. Reliable sources have reported a teenage girl stabbed her father. The single victim was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury with serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) to lead the investigation. The known suspect fled the area prior the law enforcement’s arrival on the scene and remained at-large on Tuesday afternoon. The Coastal Learning Center, Stephen Decatur Middle and High Schools in the area were all placed under a shelter-in-place status out of an abundance of caution for about an hour.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111 or the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333. Callers may remain anonymous.