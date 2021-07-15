Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing-.com.

Every Tuesday: Steamed Crabs

Through the summer, 5 p.m. until about 6:30, come to Knights of Columbus Hall for a great seafood dinner at 9901 Coastal Highway. If you would like steamed crabs or shrimp, you must pre-order on Monday or Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 410-524-7994 with questions or to pre-order crabs and shrimp.

Weekly Programs Through Aug. 31: Museum Programs

Free weekly programs beginning at 10 a.m. at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Monday: History of our Surfman, learn about the U.S Life Saving Service and the heroic men who rescued ships in distress off the coast of Ocean City. Tuesday: Beach Safety, learn how to be safe in the surf and spell your name using semaphore. The famous Ocean City Beach Patrol is on hand with everything you need to know. Wednesday: Knot Tying, become an expert at nautical knots with help from the U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Thursday: All About Sharks, discover what types of sharks are found off the coast of Ocean City. Friday: Land Sky, & Sea, learn how the island was formed, what birds fly overhead, and what creatures inhabit our ocean and coastal bays.

Daily at 11:30 a.m.: Aquarium Feeding Daily, discover the wildlife that inhabits the ocean and coastal bays, as you watch our aquarium animals eat their morning meal.

July 17: Ocean Games

The Ocean Games features a sanctioned series of three- and nine-mile open water swims along the Atlantic coastline. The swim also offers a two- or three-person team nine-mile relay. Open to novices and seasoned athletes alike. www.oceangamesus.org.

July 17: Youth Fishing Contest

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will host the annual Art Hansen Memorial Youth Fishing Contest on Saturday, July 17 at the South Gate Pond in Ocean Pines. Registration, 8:30-9:30 a.m. and the contest will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Youths should bring their own fishing rod and reel. Bait is provided. A trophy will be awarded for the biggest fish in each age group with special awards for the top three. Children younger than age 4 can fish but will not be eligible for a trophy. A drawing will be held for two grand prizes — a deep sea fishing trip aboard The Angler and a custom Mike Vitak fishing rod. This is a free event. John McFalls, 610-505-1697.

July 18 & 25: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

July 19: NAACP Meeting

The Worcester County NAACP will hold an open conversation about race relations at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 123, 104 Flower St., Berlin, Md. Everyone is invited to join as attendees discuss actions to improve race relations. Pastors and representatives from Pocomoke, Snow Hill, and Salisbury City Councils, and Worcester County Commissioners will be in attendance. 443-944-6701 for information.

July 20, Aug. 6 & 17: Medicare Class

MAC’s “Aging Into Medicare” class is provided to help those age 65 and up make important Medicare decisions and how to avoid possible penalties and delays in coverage for failure to enroll during the specific enrollment period. To register for a class, call Jennifer Johnson at 410-742-0505, Ext 113; or email her at jjohson@macinc.org.

July 20: Outdoor Program

At 2 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch, juggler Carlos Mir will entertain with an energetic performance. Register at worcesterlibrary.org.

July 21, 28: Vaccination Clinics

The Worcester County Health Department is partnering with the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce to offer COVID-19 vaccines from noon-3 p.m. at the chamber building on Route 50. Appointments are recommended to reserve your vaccine, but walk-ups will be accommodated as vaccine supply allows. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit worcesterhealth.org or if you need assistance scheduling, call 667-253-2140. These clinics offer Johnson & Johnson as well as Moderna. Please indicate during registration which you prefer.

July 22 & 29: Sunset Park Concerts

The Ocean City Development Corporation will hold Sunset Park Party Nights downtown on Thursday nights from 7-9 featuring local and regional bands. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

July 22 & 29: Beach Dance Party

Head to the Boardwalk and the Caroline Street Stage for a weekly beach dance party under the lights beginning at 7;30 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

July 23-24, 26: Annual Book Sale

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library will be hosting their 20th Book Sale at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Road, Berlin. The sale will feature over 20,000 hard and soft cover books, CD’s, DVD’s and Audio Books, all priced 50 cents to $2 each. Topics include children’s, fiction, nonfiction, history, art, music, self-help, biography, science fiction, westerns, animals and nature, foreign language, home school and education, cookbooks, crafts and hobbies and many more. There will also be a specials room where you may purchase antique, author signed, first editions, rare, collections, historical, local interests, reference and more which are all priced individually. All proceeds benefit the Ocean Pines library with equipment and other needs that cannot always be provided through the budget provided by Worcester County. Hours are Friday, July 23, 6-8 p.m. (Friends only, but membership available for just $5); Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Monday, July 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., everything half-price including specials room. Cash or check only. Rain or shine. No limits. Dealers welcome.

July 25, Aug. 22: Knights Breakfast

8:30 until 11;30, come have breakfast with the Knights of Columbus. $12.00, all you can eat, Come to Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Highway, on the bay behind St. Luke’s Catholic Church. 410-524-7994

July 26-28: Jesus At The Beach Festival

Convention Center 40th St, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join us for praise, worship, dance, drama, testimony, preaching, prayer, and Holy Spirit ministry. 7-10 p.m. come to North Division Street beach for fellowship. Free. Sonspot.org.

July 29: AGH Job Fair

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System will be holding a job fair at the James G. Barrett Medical Office Buiding rotunda to recruit for all open positions within the healthcare organization. Benefits packages are available for both part-time and full-time positions. In depth information regarding job descriptions and benefits packages will be shard. Interviews will be conducted on site for qualified candidates. Interested individuals can register to attend by calling 410-641-9612 or emailing jobs@atlanticgeneral.org.

July 31: Porterhouse Steak Dinner

Hosting will be the American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. For $20 you will receive a 16-ounce Butcher Shop Porterhouse Steak with baked potato, salad and roll. Public welcomed, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26: Sunset Park Concerts

The Ocean City Development Corporation will hold Sunset Park Party Nights downtown on Thursday nights from 7-9 featuring local and regional bands. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26: Beach Dance Party

Head to the Boardwalk and the Caroline Street Stage for a weekly beach dance party under the lights beginning at 7:30 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 7: Artisan, Craft Festival

The Pine’eer Artisan and Craft Club is looking for artisan and crafters to show their handmade items at White Horse Park, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Space reservations available by contacting Jane Wolnik at 410-208-4225.

Sept. 5: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.