Things I Like – July 16, 2021

by

Getting to Assateague early on a weekend day

All appetizers for dinner

A marina’s atmosphere during a tournament

Service with a smile

This year’s NBA Finals teams

A group of kids in my backyard

Burgers hot off the grill

Seeing my wife relaxing

Wrinkle-free clothes

Riding on bike tires full of air

A baby’s giggles

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.