Spartan Race Eyes October OC Return; Council Seeking Expanded Event OCEAN CITY -- The popular Spartan obstacle race -- first held in the downtown area in 2019 -- is returning this fall after resort officials signed off on the event this week. For the first time ever, Spartan, the Boston-based company that produces the high-intensity obstacle course races all over the country and throughout the…

Replica Santa Maria Ship Set For Extended Stay In Ocean City OCEAN CITY -- The 15th century replica tall ship Santa Maria of Christopher Columbus fame will be making an appearance in Ocean City for nearly a month starting in August. The Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday a request to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Nao Victoria Foundation to bring…

Ocean City's Expanded Dog Park Officially Open OCEAN CITY -- The recently expanded and upgraded dog park at 94th Street officially opened this week with a dedication and ribbon-cutting on Wednesday morning. Almost 13 years to the day since the modest dog park at 94th Street as part of the larger Little Salisbury Park complex was dedicated, resort officials on Wednesday cut…