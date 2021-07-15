Sleeping In Car Leads To Theft Arrest

by

OCEAN CITY — A Northeast, Md. man was arrested on motor vehicle theft charges this week after allegedly being found asleep in a stolen vehicle in downtown Ocean City.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers patrolling in the downtown area located two individuals sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business. During a welfare check on the individuals, OCPD officers conducted a warrant and registration check on the vehicle. Ocean City Communications advised the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cecil County.

As a result, Aaron Hess, 18, of Northeast, Md. was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft from $1,500 to under $25,000. Hess was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was later released on personal recognizance. The OCPD reminded visitors and residents this week that sleeping in any motor vehicle within the city limits of Ocean City is prohibited by town ordinance.

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.