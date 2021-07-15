OCEAN CITY — A Northeast, Md. man was arrested on motor vehicle theft charges this week after allegedly being found asleep in a stolen vehicle in downtown Ocean City.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers patrolling in the downtown area located two individuals sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business. During a welfare check on the individuals, OCPD officers conducted a warrant and registration check on the vehicle. Ocean City Communications advised the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cecil County.

As a result, Aaron Hess, 18, of Northeast, Md. was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft from $1,500 to under $25,000. Hess was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was later released on personal recognizance. The OCPD reminded visitors and residents this week that sleeping in any motor vehicle within the city limits of Ocean City is prohibited by town ordinance.