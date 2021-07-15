OCEAN CITY — A Nottingham, Md. man was arrested on first-degree assault charges last week after allegedly repeatedly kicking another man in the head, rendering him unconscious, in a midtown nightclub parking lot.

Around 2:35 a.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the parking lot for a reported assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival, OCPD officers observed a male victim bleeding from his head, face and nose who was being treated by Ocean City EMS. The victim was responsive and was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

OCPD officers reviewed surveillance footage of the incident with bar security staff. The surveillance footage revealed the victim had been involved in a fight with a group of other men in the parking lot and had been punched in the face and then kicked several times in the head and upper body, which had rendered him unconscious, according to police reports.

The surveillance footage reportedly showed the victim approach a group of about five men in the parking lot. The victim engaged in a conversation with the group for about five minutes or more, before the situation became hostile. One member of the group attempted to diffuse the increasingly hostile encounter, according to police reports.

At one point, a physical altercation began between the victim and a male suspect later identified as Devin Orndorff, 22, of Nottingham, Md. According to police reports, Orndorff punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. When the victim attempted to get back up, Orndorff reportedly kicked him in the head, rendering him unconscious, according to police reports.

While the victim was unconscious on the ground, Orndorff reportedly kicked him again in the side of the head. The surveillance video reportedly showed the victim unconscious on the ground with blood beginning to pool around his head. The victim was unconscious for about 45 seconds before he began to come to, according to police reports.

Officers through the surveillance video were able to observe Orndorff and his group leave the parking lot in two separate vehicles, according to police reports. Officers were able to identify one of the vehicles through the license tags belonging to an owner on Nantucket Court in Ocean City. Around 4:40 a.m., law enforcement officers located the vehicle at the Nantucket Court address. The vehicle’s owner informed police his son and a friend had returned to the residence earlier in the morning, according to police reports.

Officers interviewed the vehicle owner’s son and friend and determined Orndorff was staying on Newport Bay Drive and responded to that residence. According to police reports, OCPD officers located Orndorff at Newport Bay Drive. OCPD officers determined through surveillance video while others were involved in the fight, Orndorff was the primary aggressor.

The footage revealed Orndorff delivered at least five kicks to the victim’s head and body, including one final violent football punt-style kick that rendered the victim unconscious, according to police reports. The final kick reportedly came while the victim was on the ground and in a vulnerable position, according to police reports. Orndorff was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was held initially without bond, but was later released on personal recognizance after a bail review hearing the following day.