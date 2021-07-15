BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team was well represented when the Bayside South post-season awards were announced this week. Named to the All Bayside South First Team were Jeff Eichelberger, John James, Riley Rayne and Will Barnett. Named to the All Bayside South Second Team were Tiernan Weinstein, Aidan Morrison, Luke Bahlman and Henry Brous. Earning honorable mentions were Lance Adams, Koby Higgins and Colin Fohner.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.