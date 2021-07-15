David Edward Jersey

MONROE, Ga. — David Edward Jersey, age 72, of Monroe, Ga., passed away on June 29, 2021.

Dave was a man among men, known as a great husband, father, brother, son, colleague, boss, philanthropist and friend. He was known for his wisdom, discernment, loyalty, sense of humor, quick wit, and generous heart. A member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the Air National Guard, he graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Transportation and Economics. His career at UPS spanned 33 years, starting at age 18 and working his way through levels of progressive responsibility until retiring as the manager of the East Central Feeder Department in Philadelphia at age 51.

The great joys of his life were his faith and his family and was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, especially his wife Carole. Dave was devoted to his Christian faith and spent a great deal of his time in retirement in service to his church and its members. He attended Community Church of Ocean Pines and most recently Foothills Community Church in Marble Hill, Ga. One of the greatest adventures of his life was the pilgrimage to Israel that he and Carole made in 2006.

He also spent many happy hours in his boat, on the waters of Maryland, near Annapolis and Ocean Pines.

He was born in Queens, N.Y. on Aug. 1, 1948 to the late Marjorie Ella Markel Jersey and the late John Campbell Jersey. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Diane Jersey.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Jersey of Monroe; daughter, Jeannine Bailey of Hoover, Ala.; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Jersey and Elaine Fregoso of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter, Jessica Jersey of Ocean City; stepchildren, Brooks and Marie Dellinger of Bristol, Va., Jane and Jason Cooke of Monroe, Ga. Brian and Diana Dellinger of Loganville, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Jon Garwood of Mount Laurel, N.J.; and grandchildren, Miles Dellinger, John Cooke, Diana Bailey and Ezra Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, if you feel so moved, donations would be appreciated made to Foothills Community Church, 13724 Hw 53, Marble Hill, Ga. 30148

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

1/2cl.

James Albert Payne, Jr.

OCEAN CITY — James (Jim) Albert Payne, Jr., age 81, passed away July 5, 2021 at home in Ocean City surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Aug. 23, 1939 in Baltimore and raised in Overlea, the only child of his parents, the late James Albert, Sr. and Doris Amelia (George) Payne. Following his graduation from Calvert Hall College High School, Jim worked for the Maryland State Highway Division as a Quality Control Tech. He later transitioned from a state job to a private industry, working for Contee Sand and Gravel. Jim was a dedicated and hard worker from the onset of his career, and based on his noteworthy achievements in the business, Jim advanced to vice president. With years of knowledge and experience behind him, he started his own ready mix concrete company, Merit Concrete, in 1983, which he ran as President/CEO until he successfully sold the Company in 1990 and semi-retired.

Throughout his professional work life and continued into his retirement years, Jim remained committed to the industry he came to know and love, volunteering to serve in various prominent roles with many associations and committees: Maryland Aggregate Assoc. (Chairman 1978), Associated Builders and Contractors (Board Member), and Southern Md. Natural Resource Assoc. (Member). Some of his most rewarding and favorite experiences were working with local legislative members creating positive policies for the industry, many of which live on as his legacy.

Outside of his professional successes, Jim’s true passion in life were his family and friends, and being out on the water fishing (although he preferred catching). He was in his full glory when deep sea fishing on his boat, the SeaVee, or entertaining friends and family at his home by the water. Jim was an avid storyteller, and loved to have an audience to regale them with his tales.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Veronica (Marciszewski) Payne, and his four children, Jeffrey (and wife Katherine), Daniel, David, and only daughter Kathleen. He was also the adoring Pop Pop to his six grandchildren, Ryan (and wife Clara), Kaitlin and Jon Wesson, James and Emily Payne and Kara Payne. He was a loving brother-in-law to the late Rita (Romano) and Madelyn (Sotaski) Frank and Tony Marciszewski.

The family has requested that any charitable donations be made to the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation.

1/2cl.

George Dabols

BERLIN — George Dabols was born on Feb. 3, 1925 in Riga, Latvia to Ludviga Gercs and Richards Dabols, a very stately man from Latvia also.

They owned a movie theater and an apartment building in the center of Riga. In 1936 the start of World War II the Russians invaded the Baltics, Latvia, Estonia and, Lithuania. George was forced to flee his nation. All his belongings and property were taken over by the Russians, he fled to Germany and was put in DP camps; Displaced Persons as they called them. They were given status to the free world and was given a contract by the Canadian government to work in the mines. Mining for gold, silver, and copper in the Yukon Territory for almost two years, later he met Vera and married her in Toronto. Soon after that they gave birth to an only daughter, Nora Dabols, in Toronto, George studied at night and worked as an electrician during the day, he built his first home in Toronto on a lot they purchased in 1962.

Immigrating to the USA in 1962, they chose Baltimore to be close to Vera’s sister and her daughter. George secured a great job at Henry Knott Remodeling CO and later became the Supernatant. During the 60s George went to school and received an award from the Peabody Institute of the City of Baltimore for being a graduate of the school of design at the Maryland Institute on June 5, 1964 when he received his diploma, George also took a course on effective speaking and human relations in 1976. He was a very humble man, quiet, yet funny, a great sense of humor and loved animals. His last house in Willard’s had a cat we named “mama,” she would bring her kittens to him and leave ever time.

Preceding George is a wife, Vera, and surviving are daughter Nora Dabols Alamiamili, two granddaughters Neda Bradshaw and Mina Alamiamili and great-grandchildren Abigail Rose Bower, Jordan Acree, Kameron Alamiamili, Braiden Acree and Lyla Acree. George’s main goal in life was to always to be a family man, he always told Nora to “be cool and stay calm.” He will be missed by many people, especially the ladies and people at the cottages of Berlin where he lived for nine years.

We love you Pop Pop, we know you’re out of pain now and finally with Jesus.

In lieu of flowers give a donation to your own church or favorite cause. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

1/2cl.

Kathleen Adele Jenkins Eschenburg

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kathleen (Kathy) Adele Jenkins Eschenburg, 71, passed away in her home in Royal Palm Beach, Fla. on her birthday, July 10, 2021, after beating the odds against challenging health conditions for more than 20 years.

Her four adult children were at her bedside. Her doggie was in her lap. Her sister and one of her nephews, Steven Jenkins, were at the foot of her bed. All seven grandkids were playing outside, each having been able to say good-bye. Family and friends were filtering in and out. It was as perfect as it could be. 100% Pure Love.

Born in Arlington, Va., Kathleen returned to her true-blue Eastern Shore of Maryland Hickman roots, where she married her life partner, Richard (Dick) William Eschenburg Sr., by whom Kathleen was predeceased after 19 years of marriage. Also predeceased by her father, Erroll Ralph Jenkins; mother, Mary Lou Jenkins Stevens; and brother, Erroll D. Jenkins {husband of Kathy Jenkins}. She is survived by her brother, Daniel Edward Jenkins; sister, Judith Jenkins Beck; her eldest daughter, Dana Eschenburg Perez of Royal Palm Beach, Fla. (wife of Carlos D. Perez) and three grandchildren, Danilo, Stella and Cora Perez; her son Daniel Eschenburg and two grandchildren Bianca and Scarlett Eschenburg of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and her two youngest daughters, Ashley Eschenburg of Paris, France (compagne of Shayan Khazaei of Tehran, Iran) and Mary Colleen Eschenburg (wife of Paul Lopez) and two grandchildren Nicholas (Nico) and Camila Lopez Eschenburg of Cuenca, Ecuador.

Kathleen was a historical romance novelist and avid reader. She was also a cocktail waitress, gym teacher, basketball coach, Eastern Shore hospitality maestro, end of life caretaker, homemaker and all-around laugh generator. She never turned a stray away, the four-legged type as well as the two-legged type, once they crossed her doorstep either on their own accord, or via one of her family members, they were “adopted” and could stay as long as they wished. A trait she acquired from her husband. A never-ending learner, Kathleen was an expert at bestowing unconditional love, deep kindness and profound wisdom to those closest to her. She was the family’s walking encyclopedia and matriarch who walked to the beat of her own drum. She was a remarkable woman who bestowed her knowledge upon request, was content to be a wallflower yet thoroughly loved an engaging conversation. She encouraged her children’s thirst for adventure, self-expression, compassion and travel, including “Getting the Hell out of Dodge.” She was the perfect mix of iconoclast, wisdom and kindness; the level to which her family can only hope to achieve one day. She was most thankful to have been gifted the time to watch her family grow (and equally thankful to have had her own clean and kid-clutter-free home during her final years). While endeavoring to teach her grandchildren the love of reading, she dotingly conceded, readers are quite possibly born, not made.

Kathleen’s bright, easy laughter was a family treasure that will continue to live on through her children and surviving family.

Services were held July 15 at Palms West Funeral Home. Donations can be made on Kathleen’s behalf to Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care (2604 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804). She will be cremated and her ashes will make stops in Paris, France; Cuenca, Ecuador; the beaches of Florida; back home to Ocean City, as well as in Arlington, Va.; but most importantly, she will finally return to rest at her husband’s side to their shared gravestone in Berlin.

x

Travis McKenna

OCEAN CITY — Travis McKenna, a good father, son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42.

Travis was born in Dublin, N. H. on March 5, 1979, to Patricia and Francis McKenna. This is the same community where he grew up with his younger sister, Sarah, playing rec sports, going to the playground, and swimming at the lake. Travis attended The Well School and in 1997 graduated from Con-Val High School in Peterborough, N.H.

Upon graduation, he moved to Ocean City where he learned to become an amazing cook and worked as a sous-chef at The Captain’s Table with his friend Brad for over 15 years. Travis had many friends in the restaurant industry and throughout Ocean City. When he wasn’t working hard, he spent his time windsurfing, cycling, skiing, or supporting New England sports teams.

In 2010, Travis became a father, which was his true passion. When his son, Brantley, was born, he immediately became the most important person in Travis’s life. One thing, among many, that Travis shared with Brantley was his love for the outdoors. The two spent their time together swimming at the pool, going to the beach, playing soccer and basketball, riding bikes, grilling and camping, just as Travis had spent his childhood. Together they were the example of what families hoped to see in a father-son relationship. Their bond was unique and undeniable.

Along with Travis’s unconditional love, Brantley has the unwavering love and support of his mother, Kellie Meehan, his sister, Everly, and his grandparents in Ocean City, Stephanie Meehan, Rick Meehan and his partner Katy Durham, as well as his Uncle Kevin Meehan and his extended family members. He is also blessed to have Travis’s partner, Rose O’Neill, and her children in his life. Just as Travis would want, Brantley will always be surrounded by his family, his many friends, and his soccer teammates in Ocean City and beyond.

On Monday, July 12, Reverend George Patterson officiated a private service held on the beach with Travis’s immediate family. Travis will be buried with his mother and grandparents in Dublin, N.H.

Travis was a special person, a great chef, and the best dad in the world to Brantley. He will be missed by all but never forgotten.

1/2cl.

Edward William Gordon, Jr.

BERLIN — Edward “Eddie” William Gordon, Jr., age 51, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home in Berlin due to complications from ALS.

Born in Silver Spring, Md., he was the son of the late Kathryn Mae Anderson Gordon. He is survived by his father, Edward William Gordon, Sr., his wife Jill A. Gordon, and children, Isabella, Nicholas, Aydin, and Kathryn, all of Berlin. Eddie is additionally survived by his aunts, Trudy Bronson, Nancy Anderson, and Suzanne Palanzo. Also surviving is sister Karen Gordon of Baltimore, and many friends, cousins, aunts, and uncles with whom he had been close throughout his life. Finally, Eddie was predeceased by the grandparents he loved dearly, Eva Belle and Dewey Anderson and Bertha and Edward Gordon.

Eddie had worked as an IT project manager with the federal government for many years. He attended West Point Military Academy and graduated from Salisbury University in 1992. He was a United States Army Veteran. He loved watching his children grow into amazing people and was so proud of them. He was a huge fan of tennis, the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, and the LA Lakers. Eddie had a deep appreciation for nature, animals, and, especially, Deal Island, Md., where his mother was from.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 19 at 2 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com