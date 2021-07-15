BERLIN – Exterior changes at The Globe are expected to neaten up Gay Street.

The Berlin Historic District Commission held a special meeting this week to review plans to improve the Gay Street side of The Globe with a fence. The commission voted unanimously to approve the addition.

“I think this is a great idea,” said commission member Nornie Bunting.

Joe McElroy, general manager of The Globe, came to the commission Wednesday seeking approval for the addition of a fence along Gay Street to enclose the area containing the restaurant’s ice machine and HVAC unit. He told the commission the section of fence that was there was dry rotted and not functional. McElroy presented a proposal to remove it and install new fence along the Gay Street side of The Globe. He said it would mimic the fence behind the Bull on the Beach on 94th Street in Ocean City.

“It kind of gets everything out of the way,” McElroy said.

He said the fence would go from the rear of The Globe all the way up to the former location of Una Bella Salute. Commission members pointed out that structure could eventually be torn down as its condition was deteriorating. They indicated that would be a logical addition to The Globe property. McElroy agreed but said it was too early to say what would happen to the small building.

“That’s way in the future and that’s a big what if,” McElroy said.

Commission member Laura Stearns said she thought the fence would look best if it matched what was surrounding Tiki Tim’s at the back of The Globe. McElroy said it would.

While the commission didn’t object to the awning McElroy also suggested for the Gay Street side of The Globe, members said they wanted to see exactly what he had in mind before it was approved. The commission voted unanimously to approve the fence.

On Wednesday the commission also approved a sliding glass window at Mother Flowers in the former PNC Bank building drive-thru. Mother Flowers’ Hunter Smith said she wanted to convert the bank teller window into a window she could use to sell lemonade and other prepackaged drinks. She plans to use the window to sell drinks and also to provide employees, who currently sell plants in the outdoor drive-thru area, with a refuge from the weather during the cooler months.