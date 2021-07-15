Guilty Plea In 2020 OC Stabbing

OCEAN CITY — A suspect arrested in a stabbing last summer pleaded guilty this week to first-degree assault and now awaits his fate pending a pre-sentence investigation.

On June 13, 2020, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers received a call from then-Peninsula Regional Medical Center advising the hospital was treating a victim of a stabbing that had occurred in the resort. The investigation revealed the victim had been involved in a verbal argument that had escalated into a physical altercation.

The investigation revealed the victim had been hit with a stun gun, stomped and then stabbed by a suspect later identified as Alizae Lugo, 21, of Lebanon, Pa. Lugo was located and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He had been held without bond since his arrest over a year ago. On Monday, Lugo pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

