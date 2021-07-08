Things I Like – July 9, 2021

by

How great the local corn is now

Both my kids falling asleep early from summer fun in the sun

Special events in Berlin

Newspapers hung in restaurant bathrooms

Being surprised by good news

When my kid repeats something I taught him

A weekend of no shoes

When a teenager’s politeness is real

Swimming before breakfast

Small conch shells

Sand on the floor of my truck

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.