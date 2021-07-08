OC Lions Induct New President

Scott Stark was recently inducted as the new 2021-2022 Ocean City Lions Club President. Pictured, from left, are Past President John Topfer, Tail Twister Greg Burgan, Director Doug Parks, Director Ken Robertson, Membership and Scholarship Chair Sean Williams, Treasurer Greg Cathell, Secretary Steve McMillan, outgoing President Mike Hooper, New President Scott Stark and Past District Governor Norm Cathell.