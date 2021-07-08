Claude Gary Coleman, Jr.

OCEAN CITY — Claude (Joe) Gary Coleman, Jr., age 95, passed away in the care of his family and home nursing assistance in Ocean City on June 21, 2021 following health complications from a

stroke.

Joe and his wife Mary (Betty passed away in June 2015) made Ocean City their retirement home in 1998. They had relocated from Parkville in Baltimore County, where they had lived for most of their lives and raised six children.

Joe was born in February 1926 in Augusta, Ga., the son of Claude Gary Coleman and Annie Lee Smith, who later divorced. Joe leaves behind four surviving children (Mary, Joseph, Ann and Thomas), eight grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He also is survived by his brother, Krozer Early. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his son John (2003) and daughter Elizabeth (2015).

Joe was a loving and devoted husband and father who also gave back to his community after his retirement from the then Martin Marietta industrial company (Middle River, Md.), where he worked in financial management. He led tax preparation volunteer work for the elderly and disabled; orchestrated activities at the Senior Citizen Center in Dundalk; served remotely for five years as the treasurer for the USS Yorktown Foundation based in Charlestown, S.C., the USS decommissioned aircraft carrier (CV-10) where he served in the US Navy during the later end of WWII Pacific theater war, and bravely fought in combat as a bombardier on a dive bomber; and volunteered for two years at the Atlantic General Hospital visiting patients to include bringing flowers to their rooms.

The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin is handling his body’s cremation, per Joe’s wishes. His ashes will be laid to rest at a future private celebration of life memorial ceremony at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. His remains will be lovingly placed besides those of beloved wife Mary, his son John and his daughter Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s name to Coastal Hospice (https://coastalhospice.org) or to the USS Yorktown Foundation (https://ussyorktownfoundation.org), both 501 (C) 3 charitable organizations.

Letters of condolence may be sent via the Burbage Funeral Home (www.burbagefuneralhome.com), 108 William Street, Berlin, Md 21811.

x

Joseph Velenovsky

OCEAN CITY — Joseph Velenovsky, born May 30, 1950, passed away Dec. 21, 2020 at his residence in Georgia.

He is survived by his daughter, Annie Morgan; his son, Joseph Velenovsky III; a brother, Robert Velenovsky; and sister Debbie Bova. His good friend, Katherine Mohr, was by his side at the time of his passing.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City, Maryland at 11 a.m. There will be a continuation of his life’s celebration at Fiesta Park, 145th Street directly following the service.

x

Gary Cooper

OCEAN CITY — A service in Thanksgiving for the life of Gary Cooper will be held at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 302 N. Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, Md. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

at 1 p.m.

The family requests casual attire. Following the service, the celebration will continue at Ocean City Golf & Country Club, 11401 Country Club Drive, Berlin, Md. for a great time by all. Please note, for those who wish to use the elevator at church, please use the orange doors at the northwest corner of the building.