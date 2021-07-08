During her visit to Ocean City last week, Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan was joined by Rina Thaler, the Art League of Ocean City’s executive director, and Megan Burak, Art League staff member and winner of the Best in Show for her painting “Sirra.” The award is part of the annual Beverly Bassford Juried Group Show running through July at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Additionally, Thaler presented Hogan with donations of art that will be included in the “Yumi Cares” auction in the fall. Yumi Cares is the First Lady’s nonprofit organization she founded that uses art as a positive influence for children dealing with cancer.