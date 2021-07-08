Ocean City Council Approves ‘Baby Step’ For Composting Program OCEAN CITY -- While Ocean City has long abandoned its traditional curbside recycling program in favor of a waste-to-energy operation, resort officials this week embraced a food waste composting pilot program aimed at reducing the waste stream. Ocean Compost LLC representative Garvey Heiderman, owner of The Hobbit restaurant, on Tuesday pitched his pilot food waste… Read More »

Berlin Park’s Industrial Building Parcel Valued At $100K; Town Reapplies For Demolition Grant BERLIN – The section of Heron Park containing the large dilapidated industrial building is worth about $100,000, according to an early 2021 appraisal. Parcel 57, one of multiple lots that makes up Heron Park, is valued at $100,000 in a March 18 appraisal report. “A former chicken processing facility, vacant for many years and in… Read More »

County Allocating Most Rescue Plan Funds To Broadband, Fire Companies SNOW HILL – Worcester County will use close to $5 million in federal funding to expand broadband access and support local fire companies. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 6-1 to use the first half of the county’s funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for broadband and fire companies. Expanding internet access… Read More »