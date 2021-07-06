Photo by Ocean City Fire Department

OCEAN CITY — After a two-week investigation, the cause of a West Ocean City fire along the harbor has been confirmed as arson.

In a release Tuesday, the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office reported determining the fire was “intentional (or arson).”

The fire, which occurred around 1:51 a.m. June 22, destroyed an unoccupied home and boat house and damaged three neighboring properties. Two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze but later released from the hospital.

The name of the suspect in the arson have not been released.

“The assistance of the public has been encouraging and the Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the allied agencies, is following up on every led,” the press release said. “The County Fire Marshal’s office was assisted on the scene by the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office and a Maryland State Fire Marshal K9 accelerant unit. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is assisting the County Fire Marshal’s Office with the on-going investigation.”

Citizens with tips on the fire are asked to call the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Fire and Arson hotline at 1-800-492-7528.