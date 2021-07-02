Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Weekly Programs Through Aug. 31: Museum Programs

Free weekly programs beginning at 10 a.m. at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Monday: History of our Surfman, learn about the U.S Life Saving Service and the heroic men who rescued ships in distress off the coast of Ocean City.

Tuesday: Beach Safety, learn how to be safe in the surf and spell your name using semaphore. The famous Ocean City Beach Patrol is on hand with everything you need to know.

Wednesday: Knot Tying, become an expert at nautical knots with help from the U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Thursday: All About Sharks, discover what types of sharks are found off the coast of Ocean City.

Friday: Land Sky, & Sea, learn how the island was formed, what birds fly overhead, and what creatures inhabit our ocean and coastal bays.

Daily at 11:30 a.m.: Aquarium Feeding Daily, discover the wildlife that inhabits the ocean and coastal bays, as you watch our aquarium animals eat their morning meal.

July 2: First Friday

In-person First Friday art openings take place at three venues from 5-7 p.m. The Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street bayside hosts the main event, with art shows also taking place at the Princess Royale Oceanfront and Coffee Beanery. The public is invited to attend free of charge, and refreshments will be served.

July 3: Berlin Fireworks

At dusk fireworks will be held in Berlin at Heron Park.

July 4: Freedom 5K Race

Runners are invited to join the fun this Fourth of July during the 10th annual Freedom 5K, sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department. This patriotic trot is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines. Preregistration, $25, is open through July 2 at www.-

raceentry.com Day-of registration is $35 and starts at 7:15 a.m.

July 4: OP Fireworks

The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will once again host a Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road. The ev-

ent this year is scheduled from 5-8:45 p.m., with carnival games, dry slides and bounce houses for children, plus live music and food and drink vendors. General admission is free and open to the public. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. and go until roughly 9:45 p.m.

July 4, 11, 18, 25: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

July 7: Golf Scramble

The Ocean Pines Golf Members’ Council will host the 36th annual Ocean Pines-Taylor Bank Golf Scramble at the Ocean Pines Golf Club on Wednesday, July 14 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The tournament benefits junior golf in the area by supporting junior golf clinics and an annual tournament for junior golfers. www.oceanpines.org.

July 8, 15, 22, 29: Sunset Park Concerts

The Ocean City Development Corporation will hold Sunset Park Party Nights downtown on Thursday nights from 7-9 featuring local and regional bands. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

July 8, 15, 22, 29: Beach Dance Party

Head to the Boardwalk and the Caroline Street Stage for a weekly beach dance party under the lights beginning at 7;30 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

July 9: Bathtub Races

The Bathtub Races are back for 2nd Friday in Berlin. Bathtubs of all shapes and sizes race down Main Street for the winning trophy. Parade begins at 6 p.m. with races at 6:15 p.m. Sponsored by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce featuring Ocean98 DJs Big Al Reno & Schwab. 410-641-4775.

July 10: Oyster Fritters, Fish Fry

Calvary United Methodist Church at 8607 Ironshire Station Road in Berlin is offering an oyster fritter and Fish fry fundraiser beginning at 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Sandwiches are $9 apiece and platters $12 (includes a side and soda). 443-783-6024.

July 10: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speakers will be Cpl. Gina Tyler of the DNR Police and Dr. Roman Jesien, Science Coordinator for the Maryland Coastal Bays Program. Questions will be welcomed during the presentations. Angler members will provide updates on current fishing issues. All welcome.

July 14: Job Fair

Prospective employers from across Worcester County will be on hand offering hundreds of seasonal and year-round jobs at the Open Air Job Fair at Elks Lodge #1624 in Pocomoke from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Employers offering competitive wages and signing bonuses will be accepting applications and hiring onsite. No registration is required. Come prepared to apply and interview. Training and transportation resources will be available onsite. Space is also available at no cost for employers who would like to participate. This event will take place rain or shine. For more information, contact WCTED Workforce Engagement Specialist Jackie Trieu atjtrieu@co.worcester.md.us or at (410) 632-3110.

July 15: Annual Crab Feast

American Legion Riders Post 166 will hold all you can eat crab feast from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $43 per person, children under 12 $21.50, only 220 tickets available. 410-289-3166 or email steward166@comcast.net for tickets

July 17: Ocean Games

The Ocean Games features a sanctioned series of three- and nine-mile open water swims along the Atlantic coastline. The swim also offers a two- or three-person team nine-mile relay. Open to novices and seasoned athletes alike. www.oceangamesus.org.

Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26: Sunset Park Concerts

The Ocean City Development Corporation will hold Sunset Park Party Nights downtown on Thursday nights from 7-9 featuring local and regional bands. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26: Beach Dance Party

Head to the Boardwalk and the Caroline Street Stage for a weekly beach dance party under the lights beginning at 7;30 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 7: Artisan, Craft Festival

The Pine’eer Artisan and Craft Club is looking for artisan and crafters to show their handmade items at White Horse Park, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Space reservations available by contacting Jane Wolnik at 410-208-4225.

Sept. 5: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.