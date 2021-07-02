Chamber Officers Approved

OCEAN CITY — The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce recently approved the slate of officers for the next year.

Serving a one-year term on the Board of Directors to expire Aug. 31, 2022 will be Stephanie Meehan of Funcade.

Serving two-year terms on the Board of Directors will be Mary Ann Lawson of Barn 34; Lyndsey Odachowski of Positive Energy; Dr. George Ojie-Ahamiojie of Wor-Wic Community College and Ashley Harrison of Harrison Group Resort Hotels.

Serving three-year terms on the Board of Directors will be Stefanie Ryder of Salisbury University; Sal Fasano of LaQuinta Inn and Suites; and Joe Groves, The Plaza Condominium/DCMA.

Serving of their two-year terms will be Gary Figgs of Seacrets Bar & Grille and Joe Wilson of Coastal Life Realty Group.

Serving the remainder of their three-year terms are Chad Toms of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston; Ryan James of Mother’s Cantina; Cole Taustin, Blu Crabhouse and Raw Bar; and Joe Magnolia, Five Star Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

Named as Ex-Officio Directors were Ruth Waters, Harrison Group Resort Hotels; Cate Nellans, NFP; Megan Rynkiewicz, Burgundy Inn/Young Professionals of Ocean City; John Gehrig, Ocean City Council/D3Corp; and Joe Mitrecic, Worcester County Commission/Mitrecic Builders.

Additionally, serving as executive committee officers for a term of one year are Immediate Past Chair Toni Keiser, Atlantic General Hospital (2007-2022); Chair Bob Thompson, D&B Construction and Development (2010-2022); Chair-Elect Phillip Cheung, CG Accounting Group (2012-2022); Treasurer Stephen Pastusak, Jolly Roger Amusements (2015-2022); and Secretary Bobbi Sample, Ocean Downs (2017-2022).

1/2cl.

Foundation Officer Named

SALISBURY – Shelbie Thompson has joined the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore as Development and Donor Relations Officer. She will be working with

the foundation’s development team in donor management operations, charitable giving development, donor relations, memberships, and events.

“Shelbie is a great addition to the Community Foundation with a diverse background of talents” said CFES President Erica Joseph. “Her energetic personality, customer service skills, and background with data management, sales, marketing and nonprofits made her a standout candidate for the position.”

Thompson’s professional experience includes sales and administration duties at the international media group iHeartMedia, along with positions of staff writer for Metropolitan Magazine and marketing associate at Choptank Communications. She is also on the Board of Directors for the Community Players of Salisbury and a graduate of Salisbury University.

“As a Salisbury local, I have seen the inspiring work Community Foundation does and the great impact created in our community. Seeing that impact firsthand over the years is one of the reasons I knew I wanted to be a part of the CFES team,” said Thompson. “I am looking forward to helping donors fulfill their charitable interests in a meaningful way.”

X

Fenwick Hotel Recognized

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Sands Fenwick Inc. has been recognized with a 2020 Hilton Legacy Award for New Build of the Year for Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

The property, managed by Real Hospitality Group (RHG), is Fenwick Island’s first and only upscale hotel. The annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Hilton’s Americas Development leadership team for Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said Spiro Buas, co-owner of Sands Fenwick. “Bringing the Tapestry Brand, a Hilton upscale property, to the quaint seaside town of Fenwick has been a wonderful experience. We want to thank Hilton for this honor and thank the residents of Fenwick Island for welcoming us into their community. A special thanks to Real Hospitality Group for their leadership throughout the development process and their expertise in hotel management as the Fenwick Shores Management team.”

The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton’s development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience. To see the full list of Hilton’s 2020 Legacy Award winners click here.

The 65-guest room Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton was designed to celebrate the island’s unique past, honoring the local history of merchant ships and the tradition of extending hospitality to travelers with nautical details, textures and finishes that are woven into the guest experience. In keeping with the rich history of the island, interior designer Susan Kirkpatrick reached out to several local artisans and historians who were engaged to contribute. Town historians Dale Clifton and Winnie and Tracey Lewis provided detailed accounts that inspired the names of the lounges and event rooms. The architect for the project was Keith Fisher.

Sands Fenwick Inc. is a subsidiary of Buas Enterprises Inc. Buas Enterprises Inc. and its various subsidiaries predominately focus on real estate holdings specializing in hospitality, commercial and residential properties throughout the Delmarva Peninsula. As a family-owned business, the owners, Spiro and Marianne Buas, strive to build great relationships with their neighbors, their host city, and, most importantly, their guests. The Buas family believes that the most important things in life are family, friends, integrity, and reputation for which you are remembered.

Real Hospitality Group is an international hospitality management and investment company headquartered in Ocean City with additional offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Shanghai, China. RHG is one of the top 15 U.S. hotel management companies with a portfolio that includes more than 106 hotels open and under development in gateway cities and resort destinations.

X

University Honors

SALISBURY — Salisbury University announced this week several successes for its various organizations and personnel.

Salisbury University’s student chapter of the Financial Management Association (FMA) received the international organization’s 2020-21 Superior chapter Award.

Advised by Dr. Ani Mathers, associate dean of SU’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business, the SU chapter was honored for its success in adapting to a virtual environment during the COVID-19 pandemic and for new and continuing Financial Literacy Week programming, among other achievements. The award is given to fewer than 10% of the organization’s 175 student chapters annually.

The international Financial Management Association (FMA) has honored two business leaders and Salisbury University alumni for their support of SU’s FMA student chapter.

Ron McGann ’88, vice chairman of J.P. Morgan Private Bank, was named an FMA Outstanding Financial Executive. Catherine Mucciolo ’15, Fannie Mae capital markets analyst, was recognized as an FMA Professional Honor Society member.

Both have served as presenters in the SU FMA’s speaker series, and provided students with advice and coaching based on their background and expertise. McGann also plays an integral role in the SU FMA’s annual visit to New York.

In addition, McGann is a member of the Salisbury University Foundation, Inc., board of directors and serves on the Perdue School Executive Advisory Council. Mucciolo serves on the Perdue School Career Advisory Board.

Salisbury University Dining Services (UDS) has earned a 2020 Loyal E. Horton Dining Award from the National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS).

SU was one of three institutions to earn the Gold Award in the Catering – Special Event category, under the direction of Kelli Delgado, UDS associate director. The award was presented for UDS’ catering work for the inauguration of SU President Charles Wight. This is UDS’ fourth NACUFS award for excellence in catering. Entries were submitted by 58 NACUFS members

1/2cl.

Health Therapist Added

SALISBURY — Hudson Behavioral Health has hired Veron Johnson to serve as a mental health therapist at its Salisbury-based Main Campus and in its six-month recovery home program. In this role, Johnson will work with patients beginning at their intake appointment to diagnose and treat mental health disorders throughout their stay.

“About half of all our patients have a co-occurring mental health disorder, be it depression, anxiety, ADHD or another challenge – in fact, it is in a quest to numb or ‘quiet’ the disorder that often drives people into drug and alcohol use,” said Leslie Brown, CEO at Hudson Behavioral Health. “Veron comes to us with a great deal of experience, and we believe he will be tremendous help to our patients as they navigate recovery.”

Johnson earned his Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Most recently he served as a Mental Health Professional Counselor at the Maryland Department of Health in Snow Hill and before that as a Co-Occurring Mental Health Therapist at Tidal Health. During his career he has also worked as a Mental Health Graduate Professional Counselor and a Coordinator of Special Programs, both at the Maryland Department of Health, a School Residential Counselor at Benedictine School, an Adjunct Instructor at Sojourner Douglas College and a Program Coordinator at Somerset Community Service. Earlier in his career he held several posts at the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

1/2cl.

Vice President Welcomed

BERLIN – Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently welcomed Pamela A. Patone, of Middletown, as the new Vice President/Chief Financial Officer.

Patone joins Easterseals with a diverse background in senior accounting, management and nonprofit experience.

Most recently, Patone worked as the Comptroller for the Municipal Services Commission of the City of New Castle, Delaware until she was promoted to General Manager. Before that position she was an In-charge accountant with Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, P.A. She has nonprofit experience having served as the Director of Finance for Opera Delaware and as Chief Financial Officer of the Ministry of Caring.

“I am excited to join Easterseals group of dedicated staff to work towards one common goal, greater independence for people with disabilities,” Patone said. “I am looking forward to lending support toward providing the critically needed services the participants and families depend on and which are so essential to our community.”

Patone is a Certified Public Accountant and a Senior Certified Professional in Human Resource Management. She was born and raised in Delaware and has two college-aged daughters studying economics and accounting.