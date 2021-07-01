BERLIN — A local woman was flown to Shock Trauma with grave injuries last weekend after getting hit by a vehicle on Route 50 near Friendship Road last Sunday evening.

According to Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing, the call came in around 5:50 p.m. last Sunday reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on westbound Route 50 near Friendship Road across from Stephen Decatur High School. The investigation revealed a family from Newark, including a father, mother and three children, stopped on the shoulder of westbound Route 50.

The mother, whose name has not been made public, got out of the stopped vehicle reportedly to get something out of the trunk, according to Downing. Another vehicle turned from Friendship Road onto westbound Route 50 and struck the female victim as she was near the rear of her vehicle.

Downing said both vehicles then left the roadway. The female victim who was struck reportedly suffered serious injuries to her legs and was treated at the scene before being flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Downing said on Monday the victim was in her second surgery at Shock Trauma and characterized her condition as “stable, but grave.”

The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the collision were each taken to TidalHealth Peninsula with injuries not believed to be life threatening. Downing said the three children in the vehicle that was struck were not injured.

The Berlin Police Department is the lead agency for the incident and the investigation was ongoing as of midweek. Downing said the Berlin Police Department was conducting an accident reconstruction. Both drivers have provided statements and Downing said the department has received information from at least three independent witnesses.

The Berlin Fire Department EMS was assisted at the scene by Showell EMS and Ocean Pines EMS. The Maryland State Police also assisted during the incident. The investigation is ongoing and it is uncertain if any charges will be filed.