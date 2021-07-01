The extension of an existing sidewalk on Main Street around to Harrison Avenue will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists seeking access to the Berlin library branch. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – A new sidewalk will allow for safer pedestrian access to the Berlin branch of the Worcester County Library.

Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) crews last Friday installed a sidewalk connecting Main Street to Harrison Avenue. The sidewalk will allow safer access for pedestrians walking from Main Street to the library on Harrison Avenue.

“The library is very pleased with the result and thankful to the Town of Berlin, Berlin Fire Department, and Maryland State Highway for their help in completing the project,” said Worcester County Library Director Jennifer Ranck.

Ranck and library officials began communicating with Town of Berlin leaders in January regarding the need for a sidewalk on the short section of Harrison Avenue between Main Street and the library. Town staff reached out to SHA regarding the issue and last Friday crews were on site installing the sidewalk, which is located on land provided by the Berlin Fire Company.

“The sidewalk took a few months to come together because there were a few different agencies working together,” Ranck said.

Berlin Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood praised SHA officials for being receptive to the request.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the Maryland State Highway Administration and particularly Mike Marvel,” Fleetwood said.

He said SHA had agreed to put in both the sidewalk as well as a crosswalk from the end of the sidewalk across Harrison Avenue to the library.

Ranck said the improvements would make access safer for library patrons.

“The library just kicked off our Summer Reading program last week and this will make visiting the branch easier for everyone,” she said.