Seahawks Named To All-Conference Teams

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team was well-represented when All Bayside South post-season awards were announced this week.

Named to the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur were Tori Mueller, midfield; Darby Moore, attack; Jessica Beck, goalie; Brittyn Leonard, attack; and Juliana Fohner, defense. Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team from Decatur were Malery Andrews, defense; Meredith Eitel, defense; Audrey Mumford, attack; Sadie Kauffman, midfield; Emma Meyers, defense; and Saige Figgs, attack. Earning honorable mentions from Decatur were Megan Wheeler and Shelby Rosemond.

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.