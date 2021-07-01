RWWC Hold Meet & Greet

On May 15, the Republican Women of Worcester County held a Meet and Greet for Republican Women living in the central part of Worcester. The get together was held at The River House Inn in Snow Hill Maryland. More than 40 women were in attendance on a beautiful spring day. Pictured are The River House Inn owner Rick Lesser and Dwayne Mease with RWWC President Beth Rodier, who accepted a donation for from the innkeepers. If you would like to know more about the Republican Women of Worcester County, click to gopwomenofworcester.org.