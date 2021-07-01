OCEAN CTY – Ocean City police are investigating the death of a man this week, but believe foul play was not involved.

On June 29, at approximately 4:45 a.m., the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) responded to 9th Street after a concerned citizen discovered an unconscious male outside. After evaluation, Ocean City EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The name of the victim will not be released at this time.

Detectives of the OCPD Criminal Investigation Division Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, and an active investigation is underway. Detectives have determined the death was not a result of criminal activity. The body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.