OC Rec & Parks Hosts Summer Sports Camps

With most COVID restrictions eased, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s summer sports camp program is back in full swing. Last week’s beach volleyball camp, led by Salisbury University women’s volleyball coach Justin Turco was a big success.

