OCEAN CITY – Jellyfish Festival will return to downtown Ocean City over Labor Day weekend with an all-new music lineup, a craft beer experience and sports and fitness components for everyone to enjoy.

“The music and atmosphere we’re going to provide is exactly what we need to celebrate the end of summer and getting back to normal,” said Brad Hoffman, the founder and director of Jellyfish Festival. “I’m excited our team will be bringing such a fun event to the Ocean City community and its visitors. All our artists are here to put on one great show for the public.”

Hoffman and his production company, Live Wire Media & Events, announced this week the headlining musicians for Jellyfish 2021 — blues musician Anthony Gomes, acclaimed folk rock performers Derek Woods Band, and a solo show by reggae rocker Ted Bowne of Passafire. Other performers include Ray Wroten, Rockoholics, Troll Tribe, Skribe, Crosstown Walkers and Never Ending Fall. New acts will be added in the weeks to come.

Gomes is one of the top draws on the Rock and Blues circuit today. A triple threat force as a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Gomes’ latest record, Containment Blues, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart. The Toronto native is known for high-energy shows and a dynamic stage presence. He has performed alongside modern blues legends including B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Jellyfish will be teaming up with Shore Craft Beer to bring the first-ever craft beer tasting event to the beach. Craft beer from your favorite local and regional breweries will be served on the festival grounds from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Jellyfish Festival will also feature the first-ever East Coast Cornhole Championships in partnership with the Maryland Cornhole Organization. Professional and amateur teams will participate in a laid-back but high-skill tournament, featuring cash and prizes for winning teams.

Other key components for this year’s event include activations with a focus on fitness and beach culture. Beach-goers of all ages will delight in the IMBA Eastern Shore “Fat Tire” bicycle zone, Frisbee golf, and a fitness challenge presented by the US Marine Corps.

Jellyfish Festival will also include the Vendor Village, featuring a diverse array of artisans, hand-crafted goods, and fun interactive booths.

This will be second installment of the Jellyfish Festival. The first event in 2019 featured solid attendance over three days in June, according to Hoffman. The 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

If you would like to be a part of Jellyfish Festival 2021 as a vendor, volunteer, or sponsorship partner, contact Hoffman at brad@live-wiremedia.com or text or call at 443-366-5944.