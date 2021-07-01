Elks Lodge Donates To Coastal Hospice

Elks Lodge 2645 of Ocean City made an impact in the Macky & Pam Stansell House fundraising with their pledge to become a sponsor of bedroom seven, which has been identified as “To Our Absent Members, Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645” (to remember their members that have died). The Elks have been supporting Coastal Hospice since 2012 when the lodge started donating in honor of and then in memory of Kathy Mathias. The Elks presented The Macky & Pam Stanell House with a $7,500 check on June 21. Pictured are Bruce Martinek, Charlie Loane, Susan Caldwell, Jim Flaig and Charity Committee Chairperson Peggie Ball. Not pictured is committee member Carroll Wagner. Submitted Photos