Berlin Lioness Club Meetings Back In Session

Berlin Lioness Club is back to meeting again. New officers for 2021-22 include, back from left, Vice President Jackie Flora, President Denise Gottloeb, Board member Debbie Jensen, Secretary Diane Frombach and Board member Ruth Scott. Front, from left, are Treasurer Susan Parks, Board member Betty Sgro and Board member Bobbie Drezek.