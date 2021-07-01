42nd Small Boat Tourney In The Books

The crew on the Tellum took first place in the tuna division of the Marlin Club’s Small Boat Tournament last weekend with this 74-pounder worth $9,292. Photo courtesy Fish In OC

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 42nd annual Small Boat Tournament last weekend was once again a big success with plenty of action both offshore and inshore.

The Carol’s Teakettle won the billfish release division. In the tuna division, the Tellum took first place with a 74-pounder worth $9,292. The Four Eights was second with a 71-pounder worth $2,011, while the Insured Game was third with a 55-pounder worth $1,341. In the dolphin division, the Fishizzle was first with a 15-pounder worth $9,963, while the Oppor-Tuna-Ty Too was second with a 13-pounder worth $2,682.

In the bluefish division, the Lost Time was first with an eight-pounder worth $810, while the Grady Lady was second with a half-pounder worth $630. In the flounder division, there was a tie for first place between the Catfish and the Lost Time, and a tie for second place between the Fish Frenzi and the Ready or Not. The Catfish also took first place in the sea bass division.

