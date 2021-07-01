The crew on the Tellum took first place in the tuna division of the Marlin Club’s Small Boat Tournament last weekend with this 74-pounder worth $9,292. Photo courtesy Fish In OC

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 42nd annual Small Boat Tournament last weekend was once again a big success with plenty of action both offshore and inshore.

The Carol’s Teakettle won the billfish release division. In the tuna division, the Tellum took first place with a 74-pounder worth $9,292. The Four Eights was second with a 71-pounder worth $2,011, while the Insured Game was third with a 55-pounder worth $1,341. In the dolphin division, the Fishizzle was first with a 15-pounder worth $9,963, while the Oppor-Tuna-Ty Too was second with a 13-pounder worth $2,682.

In the bluefish division, the Lost Time was first with an eight-pounder worth $810, while the Grady Lady was second with a half-pounder worth $630. In the flounder division, there was a tie for first place between the Catfish and the Lost Time, and a tie for second place between the Fish Frenzi and the Ready or Not. The Catfish also took first place in the sea bass division.