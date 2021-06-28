Finis Miles and Andre Blackeney

FENWICK ISLAND – Two men are in custody this week after police say they fired multiple gunshots at a Fenwick Island residence and set fire to a vehicle.

At around 2:43 a.m. last Friday, a Fenwick Island Police Department officer responded to a house on West Atlantic Street for a report of suspicious activity outside the residence.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a Jeep Wrangler on fire. The officer and victims were able to extinguish the fire before noticing bullet holes in the siding of the house and a shattered front window, according to police reports. Located in the roadway in front of the home were at least six 9mm casings that are alleged to have been fired from a handgun.

Further investigation into the incident revealed four females were outside Seacrets in Ocean City waiting on an Uber when they were approached by two males, later identified as Andre Blakeney, 33, of Waldorf, Md., and Finis Miles, 27, of Clinton, Md. According to police reports, a conversation ensued, and the two males offered to drive the females home. They agreed, but along the way the females began to feel uncomfortable and asked to get let out of the vehicle prior to their home. A discussion about paying for the ride ensued, and one of the victims paid the driver $35.

The four females then went to an undisclosed location prior to going to their house for fear they might have been followed, according to police reports. After feeling it was safe to go into their house, they heard someone talking outside and saw the male passenger from the vehicle walking up to the front door. Soon after, they heard banging on the side of the house and thought the subjects were hitting the house with an unknown object. It was later determined to be gunshots, but none of the victims were injured.

The subjects fled the area prior to the Fenwick Island police officer’s arrival. However, the victims were able to provide a description of the suspects’ black Toyota Tundra, which was broadcast to the Emergency Operations Center in Sussex County and to the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD).

According to police reports, OCPD officers located the vehicle later that morning. Based upon information from the Fenwick Island Police Department and a window tint violation, a traffic stop was initiated at the base of the Route 90 bridge.

As part of the traffic stop, the occupants – who identified themselves as Blakeney and Miles – were removed from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a scale and two separate plastic bags containing more than 10 grams of marijuana in the center console, as well as open boxes of 9mm and .22 long range caliber cartridges. A further search of the truck bed revealed two vacuum-sealed bags containing a large quantity of marijuana and a box of clear sandwich bags.

Both Blakeney and Miles were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance over 10 grams and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Blakeney was also charged with illegal possession of ammunition and operating a vehicle with unauthorized window tinting material.

Both men are being held without bond.

Delaware State Police have obtained warrants on Blakeney and Miles for four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal mischief over $5,000, second-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal trespass. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has also obtained warrants for Blakeney and Miles for second-degree arson and second-degree conspiracy.

Both Blakeney and Miles will be arrested on their charges in Delaware upon extradition from Maryland at a later date.

In a statement last Friday, Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin thanked surrounding agencies for their assistance. He said Delaware State Police is handling the investigation.

“Nobody was injured, and the suspects are in custody in a neighboring jurisdiction,” he said. “I’d like to thank the neighborhood of West Atlantic Street and the surrounding agencies that assisted us.”