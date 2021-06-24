The Big Wheel Expected Back In Operation Saturday; Ride Owner Relocates Ferris Wheel To Avoid Zoning Infraction OCEAN CITY — The Big Wheel is returning to the downtown landscape after the ride’s owner has found a way to shoehorn it into the Trimper’s Rides property.Last summer, Trimper’s Rides partnered with Wood Entertainment to bring the Big Wheel to the historic downtown amusement park at the south end of the Boardwalk. The massive… Read more »

Berlin To Revisit Short-Term Rental Regulations Next Week BERLIN – The town's elected officials will begin reviewing potential short-term rental regulations Monday.The Berlin Town Council will hold a work session Monday evening to discuss short-term rental regulations. Though the issue initially came up in 2019, officials delayed addressing it when COVID-related attendance restrictions were in place at town meetings."They thought it was too…

Public Defender's Office Urges OCPD's Body Camera Use; Internal Investigation Continues OCEAN CITY — Following a pair of incidents earlier this month when the Ocean City Police Department's use of force was questioned, the state's Office of the Public Defender this week called for an expedited mandatory use of body-worn cameras for the department's officers.The two incidents resulted in cell phone videos circulating on social media,…