OCEAN CITY- The inaugural Tuna and Tiaras tournament last weekend was a rousing success with plenty of participants and lots of big fish all for a good cause.

Hosted by the Ocean City Fishing Center, the Tuna and Tiaras tournament was a ladies-only event for the benefit of Women Supporting Women, a grass-roots organization founded in 1993 to provide awareness, education and support for those affected by breast cancer. Funds raised by the organization stay on Delmarva and provide free services and support to local breast cancer survivors.

A total of 36 boats participated in the first-ever event last weekend, which began with registration on Thursday and two days of fishing on Friday and Saturday. Over $64,000 was doled out to the winners in different categories.

In the heaviest tuna division, the crew on the Hocus Pocus came in first with a 98-pound tuna. Second place went to the crew on the Tighten Up with a 97-pounder, while the Chain Reaction was third with an 84-pounder.

In the heaviest stringer division, the C-Boys took first with a total of 204 pounds. The Hocus Pocus took second with 172 pounds. By virtue of finishing first in the heaviest tuna category and second in the heaviest stringer category, the Hocus Pocus was the tournament’s top prize winner with over $23,000. The Reel Chaos was third in the heaviest stringer division with 160 pounds.