Decatur’s Noah Fisher last week won the state 2A men’s singles tennis championship. Pictured above is Fisher with Coach Steve Berquist. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur tennis standout Noah Fisher last week won the state 2A men’s singles championship.

Fisher started his run through the state men’s singles tournament with a win over Wicomico’s Ethan Bishop in the first round, then beat North Caroline’s Austin Lynn to reach the section championship. In the section championship, Fisher beat Kent Island’s Thomas Murray.

That win advanced Fisher to the 2A-East Region championship, where he took down Reid Dedeaux of Harford Tech to advance to the state’s final four. In the semifinals, Fisher beat Jae Yi of Poolesville, 6-5 and 7-5, to reach the state championship. In the final, Fisher beat William Pallan of Hereford, 6-0 and 6-2, to claim the state title.