by
Decatur’s Fisher Wins State Tennis Title
Decatur’s Noah Fisher last week won the state 2A men’s singles tennis championship. Pictured above is Fisher with Coach Steve Berquist. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur tennis standout Noah Fisher last week won the state 2A men’s singles championship.

Fisher started his run through the state men’s singles tournament with a win over Wicomico’s Ethan Bishop in the first round, then beat North Caroline’s Austin Lynn to reach the section championship. In the section championship, Fisher beat Kent Island’s Thomas Murray.

That win advanced Fisher to the 2A-East Region championship, where he took down Reid Dedeaux of Harford Tech to advance to the state’s final four. In the semifinals, Fisher beat Jae Yi of Poolesville, 6-5 and 7-5, to reach the state championship. In the final, Fisher beat William Pallan of Hereford, 6-0 and 6-2, to claim the state title.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.