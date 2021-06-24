BERLIN — On June 9, the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and general membership expressed their appreciation to Todd Ferrante, outgoing foundation chair, for his many years of service.

Ferrante joined the foundation’s Board of Directors in 2011 and served two years before being nominated to join the executive committee as vice chair. In 2015, he became board chair. Over the last seven years, the AGH Foundation has seen his leadership take on different forms, from his innovative ideas and strategic and forward thinking to his tireless efforts to increase the credibility and visibility of Atlantic General Hospital in the community and surrounding areas. His incredible fundraising efforts helped secure the largest single major gift to date, a $4 million donation from the Gudelsky Family Foundation to the hospital’s Campaign for the Future.

“Board service is the toughest volunteer role, and he took on his duties with dedication, grace, and compassion,” said Steve Green, incoming foundation chair who has served as vice chair for two years. “We thank him for his amazing ability to connect community members to AGH, his willingness to support every fundraiser, his advocacy efforts to advance hospital goals with town, city and county representatives, his leadership, his service as a judicious steward of our organization and, most of all, his compassion for his community.”

“With great gratitude, we thank Todd Ferrante for his contributions to the success of our organization and outstanding service to the Worcester County community,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital.

Ferrante will remain an active member of the AGH Foundation Board and AGH Board of Trustees.