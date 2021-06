45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 25: The Pips,

Going Coastal

Sunday, June 27: Anna Burgess

Wednesday, June 30: Aaron Howell

Thursday, July 1: Ward Ewing

9th Street Taphouse

443-664-2641

9th St. & Boardwalk

Friday, June 25: Wes Davis

Saturday, June 26: Josh Pryor

Thursdays: Chino Rankin

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Fridays: Zander Jett

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 25: Funk Shué

Thursday, July 1: Aaron Howell Duo

Sundays: Local’s Party w/ DJ BK

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, June 25: Darin Engh, Zion Reggae

Saturday, June 26:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, The Rockoholics

Sunday, June 27: Shortcut Sunny,

Rick & Regina

Monday, June 28: Sean Loomis,

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth

Tuesday, June 29: Jack Worthington,

Marcella Peters Duo

Wednesday, June 30: Chris Diller, Loomatix

Thursday, July 1: Kevin Poole,

Whisky Train Duo

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 25: Jimmy Charles

Saturday, June 26: Jim Long

Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Thursday, July 1: Dust N Bones Duo

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Sunday, June 27: Bilenki Duo

Wednesday, June 30: Smooth & Remy

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, June 25: Josh Pryor Band

Saturday, June 26: Tear The Roof Off

Sunday, June 27: Karaoke w/DJ Jeremy

Monday, June 28: DJ Wax,

Tuesday, June 29: DJ RobCee

Wednesday, June 30:

EDM w/Reckless Minds

Thursday, July 1: Dadbods

Cork Bar

Saturday, June 26: Lennon LaRicci

Sunday, June 27: Ron “Stretch” Thompson

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. in the Bay

Friday, June 25: Party Fowl,

DJ RobCee, Jumper

Saturday, June 26: Rich Mascari Band,

DJ Groove, In Too Deep

Monday, June 28: Josh Christina,

DJ Hector,(deck), IV Stone, (stage)

Tuesday, June 29: DJ Bigler, DJ Hector

Wednesday, June 30:

Boy In Black (Johnny Cash Tribute)

DJ Adam Dutch

Thursday, July 1: Sons Of Pirates

DJ Groove, 9:30 p.m.; Lombardy

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rte. 611, West OC

Friday, June 25: TBA

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, June 25: DJ Billy T

Saturday June 26: Side Project,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, June 27: Pickin’ Party,

DJ Billy T

Thursday, July 1: DJ Billy T

Mulligan’s

410-213-7717

12445 Ocean Gateway, West OC

Thursday, July 1: TBA

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy. In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, June 25 & 26:

First Class, DJ Twitch

Mondays: DJ Twitch

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Friday & Saturday, June 25 & 26:

Stephen Anthony

Friday-Sunday, June 25-27:

On The Edge

Monday, June 28: First Class

Tuesday-Thursday, June 29-July 1:

On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines

Friday, June 25: Sons Of Pirates

Saturday, June 26: Kitty Back

Sunday, June 27: Lauren Glick Band

Thursday, July 1: Overtime

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, June 25: Beats By Styler

Saturday, June 26: Andrew Robear

Sunday, June 27: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke With Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Friday, June 25: DJ Adam Dutch,

Misspent Youth

Saturday, June 26: DJ Rut,

Misspent Youth

Sunday, June 27: DJ Rut,

DJ Adam Dutch

Monday, June 28: DJ Rut

Tuesday, June 29: DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesday, June 30: DJ Rut

Thursday, July 1: DJ Adam Dutch

High Voltage (AC/DC Tribute)

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 25: Jim Long Band,

I&I Riddim Reggae,

Kristen & The Noise

Saturday, June 26: DJ Cruz,

Stealing Savannah, S.T.O.R.M.

The Karl Malones, Nowhere Slow

Sunday, June 27: Triple Rail Turn

S.T.O.R.M., Gypsy Wisdom

Monday, June 28:

Full Circle,

I&I Riddim Reggae,

Cherry Crush

Tuesday, June 29:

Opposite Directions,

I&I Riddim Reggae,

Wednesday, June 30:

Full Circle Duo,

New Direction,

My Hero Zero,

Thursday, July 1:

John McNutt Band,

Jah Works,

Go Go Gadjet