BERLIN – The cause of Tuesday morning’s fire in West Ocean City remains under investigation with no cause determined at this time.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire in a single-family home located at 12849 Harbor Road in West Ocean City. The fire also damaged three adjacent single-family homes. The structure of fire origin was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Arriving fire units reported a single-family home and an adjacent out-building on fire.

Volunteer fire companies from Berlin, Ocean City and Ocean Pines responded to the 1:51 a.m. fire. Two firefighters were injured during the fire. One was flown to Tidal Health for burn injuries to his legs. The other firefighter sustained injuries from a fall. Fire units remained on the scene for over five hours.

The County Fire Marshal’s office was assisted by the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office and a Maryland State Fire Marshal K9 accelerant unit. The investigation is ongoing and no cause has been determined as of this release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Fire and Arson hotline at 1-800-492-7528.